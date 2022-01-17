Landos Biopharma, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LABP)) market cap declines to US$150m but insiders who sold US$3.1m stock were able to hedge their losses

Insiders at Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) sold US$3.1m worth of stock at an average price of US$5.89 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company’s market cap plunged by US$19m after price dropped by 11% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Landos Biopharma Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The , Josep Bassaganya-Riera, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$668k worth of shares at a price of US$6.65 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$3.72. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Josep Bassaganya-Riera was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Josep Bassaganya-Riera ditched 521.72k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$5.89. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:LABP Insider Trading Volume January 17th 2022

Landos Biopharma Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Landos Biopharma. Specifically, Josep Bassaganya-Riera ditched US$3.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Landos Biopharma insiders own 19% of the company, worth about US$29m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Landos Biopharma Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Landos Biopharma (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

