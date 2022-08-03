Landos Biopharma: NX-13 Phase 1b Trial For Ulcerative Colitis Shows Positive Results

(RTTNews) - Landos Biopharma, Inc. (LABP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases, announced Wednesday positive top-line results from its Phase 1b clinical trial of NX-13 to treat ulcerative colitis as a once-daily oral therapy.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Landos Biopharma shares were gaining around 35 percent to trade at $1.07.

NX-13 is a novel, oral, NLRX1 agonist in development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis or UC. The data showed that NX-13 was well tolerated following evaluation of multiple doses over four weeks compared with a placebo.

Based on these results, the company plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and optimal dosing of NX-13 in UC patients.

The Phase 1b study was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate safety and pharmacokinetics of NX-13 at multiple dose levels, which was orally administered once-daily over four weeks.

