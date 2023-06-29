Landore Resources Names Claude Lemasson CEO; Announces Intended Dual Listing On TSX-V

(RTTNews) - Landore Resources Limited (LND.L) announced the appointment of Claude Lemasson as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 4 July 2023. Most recently, Claude was Lead Independent Director at Premier Gold Mines Limited and a former President & CEO and Director of Eastmain Resources Inc. Claude previously held senior mine development and operational roles with Goldcorp and previously served as President, Chief Operating Officer and Director of Guyana Goldfields Inc.

The Group noted that, Glenn Featherby, currently Finance Director of the company, will no longer be required to assume the position of interim CEO upon Bill Humphries' retirement on conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.

The company also announced it is in the process of seeking a dual listing on the TSX-V with admission currently being targeted for third quarter, 2023. The new CEO will oversee the TSX-V dual listing process, and will be based in Toronto. The company will retain its AIM quotation in London.

