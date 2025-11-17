LandMark Optoelectronics (TPEX:3081) Price Target Increased by 17.63% to 482.80

The average one-year price target for LandMark Optoelectronics (TPEX:3081) has been revised to NT$482.80 / share. This is an increase of 17.63% from the prior estimate of NT$410.45 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$262.60 to a high of NT$711.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.11% from the latest reported closing price of NT$360.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in LandMark Optoelectronics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3081 is 0.17%, an increase of 1.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.59% to 4,707K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,204K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 991K shares , representing an increase of 17.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3081 by 84.98% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,097K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 939K shares , representing an increase of 14.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3081 by 69.45% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 980K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares , representing an increase of 24.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3081 by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Taiwan Fund holds 724K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 276K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares , representing an increase of 17.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3081 by 76.97% over the last quarter.

