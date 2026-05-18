Landmark Investment Partners Reduces Douglas Emmett Stake, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 285,157 shares of Douglas Emmett; estimated transaction value of $2.93 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value decreased by $4.33 million, reflecting both share sales and stock price movement

Trade represented a 2.11% change relative to the fund’s 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade, the fund holds 762,556 shares valued at $7.18 million

Position now represents 5.16% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

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What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Landmark Investment Partners reduced its reported common-stock position in Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)during the first quarter. The fund’s position in the stock fell to 762,556 shares, with a quarter-end value of $7.18 million. The overall stake’s value declined by $4.33 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and stock price movement.

What else to know

The fund reduced its exposure to Douglas Emmett common-stock position, with the position now comprising 5.16% of 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:HLT: $12.80 million (13.2% of AUM)

NYSE:AIV: $10.40 million (10.7% of AUM)

NYSE:CNS: $10.05 million (10.4% of AUM)

NYSE:CBRE: $8.53 million (8.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:CIGI: $6.72 million (6.9% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares of Douglas Emmett were priced at $11.60, down 14.9% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 42.19 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.00 billion Net income (TTM) $-27.51 million Dividend yield 6.51% Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $11.60

Company snapshot

Douglas Emmett is a leading office and multifamily real estate investment trust with a substantial presence in the most desirable submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. The company’s strategy centers on acquiring and managing properties in supply-constrained, high-demand coastal markets, enabling stable cash flows and competitive positioning. Its focus on premier assets and operational scale provides resilience and a distinct edge within the office and multifamily REIT sector.

Douglas Emmett owns and operates high-quality office and multifamily properties in coastal Los Angeles and Honolulu, focusing on premier office buildings and upscale apartment communities.

It focuses on leasing office and multifamily properties in supply-constrained markets, aiming to maintain occupancy and pricing power in premier coastal submarkets.

Douglas Emmett targets business tenants seeking premium office locations and residents seeking high-end multifamily housing in affluent, amenity-rich neighborhoods.

What this transaction means for investors

Douglas Emmett is showing signs of better office leasing, but the stock still depends on whether those leases can restore cash flow in its core Los Angeles and Honolulu markets. The REIT owns office and apartment properties in expensive, hard-to-build areas, which can help when tenant demand is healthy. But the company remains heavily tied to office real estate, and its apartment portfolio, while useful, is not large enough to fully change how investors should judge the stock.

Douglas Emmett is leasing more office space, but investors still need to see that progress show up in cash flow. The company posted its strongest quarter for new office leasing, a sign that tenant activity is improving in its markets. The catch is that the leasing momentum has not yet flowed cleanly into the financial results. Office property cash flow was still lower from a year earlier, while the apartment business continued to provide steadier support.

For investors, Douglas Emmett should not be judged only by the quality of its properties or the strength of its markets. The more important question is whether its local scale can help the company turn better leasing activity into a real recovery in cash flow. The stock likely needs more than leasing headlines; it needs evidence that new tenant activity is beginning to improve the cash flow investors use to value the REIT.

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Annie Dean, Chief Strategy Officer at CBRE, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.