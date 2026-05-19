Landmark Investment Partners Cuts Howard Hughes Holdings Stake, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Landmark Investment Partners L.P reduced stake in HHH by 80,107 shares; estimated transaction value $6.01 million (based on quarterly average price)

Quarter-end position value decreased by $7.01 million, reflecting both trading activity and share price changes

The trade represented a 4.31% shift relative to 13F AUM

Post-trade holding: 37,512 shares, valued at $2.37 million

HHH now represents 1.7% of 13F AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

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What happened

According to a SEC filing disclosed May 15, 2026, Landmark Investment Partners L.P sold 80,107 shares of Howard Hughes Holdings (NYSE:HHH), during the first quarter. The holding's quarter-end valuation decreased by $7.01 million, a figure that incorporates both the sale and share price movement.

What else to know

Landmark Investment Partners reduced its HHH position, which now accounts for 1.7% of 13F assets under management

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:HLT: $12.80 million (13.2% of AUM)

NYSE:AIV: $10.40 million (10.7% of AUM)

NYSE:CNS: $10.05 million (10.4% of AUM)

NYSE:CBRE: $8.53 million (8.8% of AUM)

NYSE:DEI: $7.18 million (7.4% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares were priced at $64.66, down 8.9% over one year. The position was previously 4.4% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $64.66 Revenue (TTM) $1.51 billion Net Income (TTM) $121.59 million One-Year Price Change -8.94%

Company Snapshot

Howard Hughes Holdings is a leading U.S. real estate development and management company with a focus on large-scale, master planned communities and diversified operating assets.

The company develops and operates diversified real estate assets including retail, office, multi-family, and master planned communities, with additional exposure to hospitality and entertainment properties. The company generates revenue primarily through property leasing, land sales, and development fees across residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects in major U.S. markets.

It leverages its expertise in community design and mixed-use development to create long-term value across multiple geographies. Its integrated approach and portfolio diversification provide resilience and strategic flexibility in changing real estate markets.

Howard Hughes Holdings serves homebuilders, commercial tenants, retail operators, and residential buyers seeking high-quality, integrated communities and destination properties.

What this transaction means for investors

Howard Hughes Holdings builds value by developing large master-planned communities. Land sales in these areas can lead to future demand for apartments, retail, office space, and other properties. Examples like Bridgeland, Summerlin, Ward Village, and The Woodlands give the company land it can use for years, rather than relying only on collecting rent. In the first quarter, Howard Hughes reported stronger land sales and steady leasing growth, keeping its community-focused business central to its investment story.

That model can be powerful, but it is not always smooth. Land sales, condominium closings, and development milestones can make results uneven from quarter to quarter, while operating assets provide a steadier base as communities mature. The better read is whether Howard Hughes continues to deepen the value of its communities through land demand, leasing activity, and disciplined development, rather than treating any single quarter as a clean run rate.

For investors, the pending Vantage acquisition raises the importance of capital allocation. Howard Hughes is trying to pair its real estate platform with specialty insurance and reinsurance through a roughly $2.1 billion deal expected to close in the second quarter of 2026. That could broaden the company beyond real estate development, but it also asks shareholders to value two different engines under one strategy.

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Annie Dean, Chief Strategy Officer at CBRE, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Howard Hughes. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.