Landmark Infrastructure Partners Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 9/30/21, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: LMRKP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 10/15/21. As a percentage of LMRKP's recent share price of $25.41, this dividend works out to approximately 1.97%, so look for shares of LMRKP to trade 1.97% lower — all else being equal — when LMRKP shares open for trading on 9/30/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.87%, which compares to an average yield of 6.08% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of LMRKP shares, versus LMRK:

Below is a dividend history chart for LMRKP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units:

In Tuesday trading, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: LMRKP) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LMRK) are off about 0.2%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.