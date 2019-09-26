Markets
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 9/30/19, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: LMRKP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 10/15/19. As a percentage of LMRKP's recent share price of $26.18, this dividend works out to approximately 1.91%, so look for shares of LMRKP to trade 1.91% lower — all else being equal — when LMRKP shares open for trading on 9/30/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.64%, which compares to an average yield of 6.63% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of LMRKP shares, versus LMRK:

Below is a dividend history chart for LMRKP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units:

In Thursday trading, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: LMRKP) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LMRK) are off about 1.1%.

