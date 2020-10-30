Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 02, 2020

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LMRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LMRK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.26, the dividend yield is 7.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LMRK was $10.26, representing a -44.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.45 and a 45.53% increase over the 52 week low of $7.05.

LMRK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH). LMRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.38. Zacks Investment Research reports LMRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -58.46%, compared to an industry average of -25.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LMRK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.