Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 01, 2021

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LMRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that LMRK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.44, the dividend yield is 4.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LMRK was $16.44, representing a -10.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.30 and a 65.78% increase over the 52 week low of $9.92.

LMRK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) and CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP). LMRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.42. Zacks Investment Research reports LMRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.47%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.

