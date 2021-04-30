Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 03, 2021

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LMRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that LMRK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.54, the dividend yield is 6.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LMRK was $12.54, representing a -7.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.50 and a 45.81% increase over the 52 week low of $8.60.

LMRK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP). LMRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.65. Zacks Investment Research reports LMRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 39.71%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LMRK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.