Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2021

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LMRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LMRK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LMRK was $11.71, representing a -34.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.86 and a 66.1% increase over the 52 week low of $7.05.

LMRK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). LMRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.45. Zacks Investment Research reports LMRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -27.69%, compared to an industry average of -18.9%.

