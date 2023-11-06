News & Insights

Landmark Bio Partners With Galapagos To Support CAR-T Clinical Development Programs In U.S.

November 06, 2023 — 08:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - Landmark Bio announced it has signed a multi-year strategic manufacturing agreement with Galapagos NV (GLPG). Landmark Bio will perform GMP manufacturing of clinical trial batches of Galapagos' development programs of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies in hematology-oncology in the Boston metropolitan area.

Landmark Bio PBLLC, a statutory public benefit limited liability company, was established to remove barriers in drug development, create accessible capability, expertise, and solutions, and offer a collaboration platform to advance manufacturing technologies for the new generation of medicines to come. Founding partners include Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cytiva, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

