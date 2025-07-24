Stocks
LARK

Landmark Bancorp Reports Q2 2025 Earnings of $4.4 Million with Increased Loan Growth and Net Interest Margin

July 24, 2025 — 04:50 pm EDT

Landmark Bancorp reported Q2 2025 earnings of $4.4 million, with increased loans and net interest income.

Quiver AI Summary

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. announced its second-quarter 2025 financial results, reporting diluted earnings per share of $0.75, down from $0.81 in the previous quarter, but up from $0.52 a year ago. Net earnings for the quarter were $4.4 million, slightly lower than $4.7 million in the prior quarter but significantly higher than $3.0 million in Q2 2024. The company experienced a 16% annualized increase in gross loans, alongside a 24.7% year-over-year growth in net interest income. While deposits decreased by $61.9 million from the previous quarter, they still showed a year-over-year increase. The return on average assets for the quarter was 1.11% and on average equity was 12.25%. The Board declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid on August 27, 2025. The CEO highlighted the strong loan demand and disciplined expense management contributing to the positive financial performance.

Potential Positives

  • Landmark Bancorp reported a strong year-over-year increase in net earnings for the second quarter of 2025, totaling $4.4 million, up from $3.0 million in the same quarter of the prior year.
  • The company's diluted earnings per share increased to $0.75 for the second quarter of 2025, which is significantly higher than the $0.52 reported for the same quarter last year.
  • Total gross loans increased by $42.9 million, representing a robust annualized growth rate of 16.0% compared to the prior quarter, indicating strong demand for loans, particularly in commercial and residential sectors.
  • The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share for common stockholders, signaling continued confidence in the company's performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

  • Net earnings for the second quarter decreased from the previous quarter, indicating potential instability in financial performance.
  • Total deposits declined significantly by $61.9 million from the prior quarter, which may raise concerns about liquidity and customer retention.
  • The allowance for credit losses increased, alongside a provision for credit losses of $1.0 million, suggesting heightened risk in the loan portfolio.

FAQ

What were Landmark Bancorp's earnings per share in Q2 2025?

Landmark Bancorp reported diluted earnings per share of $0.75 for the second quarter of 2025.

How did net earnings change compared to the previous year?

Net earnings grew to $4.4 million in Q2 2025, up from $3.0 million in Q2 2024.

What was the return on average equity for Q2 2025?

The return on average equity stood at 12.25% for the second quarter of 2025.

When is the cash dividend for shareholders scheduled?

The cash dividend of $0.21 per share will be paid on August 27, 2025.

What is Landmark Bancorp's loan growth rate for Q2 2025?

During Q2 2025, total gross loans increased by $42.9 million, an annualized growth rate of 16.0%.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



Manhattan, KS, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.75 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.81 per share in the first quarter of 2025 and $0.52 per share in the same quarter of the prior year. Net earnings for the second quarter totaled $4.4 million, compared to $4.7 million in the prior quarter and $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the return on average assets was 1.11%, the return on average equity was 12.25% and the efficiency ratio

(


1)

was 62.8%.



For the first six months of 2025, diluted earnings per share totaled $1.56 compared to $1.01 during the same period in 2024. Net earnings for the first six months of 2025 totaled $9.1 million, compared to $5.8 million in the first six months of 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the return on average assets was 1.16%, the return on average equity was 12.96%, and the efficiency ratio

(


1)

was 63.4%.




Second Quarter 2025 Performance Highlights


Total gross loans increased in the second quarter 2025 by $42.9 million, an annualized increase of 16.0% over the prior quarter.




The net interest margin improved 7 basis points to 3.83% compared to 3.76% in prior quarter and 3.25% in the second quarter of the prior year.




Net interest income increased $564,000, or 4.3%, in the second quarter of 2025, and increased $2.7 million, or 24.7%, from the same quarter of the prior year.




Deposits increased $23.4 million, or 1.9%, from the same quarter of the prior year, and declined $61.9 million from the prior quarter.




Total assets increased $46.7 million, or 11.9% annualized, compared to the prior quarter.




Credit quality remained stable with net charge-offs totaling $40,000 in the second quarter.




Stockholders’ equity increased $5.7 million, and the ratio of equity to assets increased to 9.13% in the second quarter.





In making this announcement, Abby Wendel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, commented, “I am pleased to report continued strong net earnings this quarter driven by growth in loans and net interest income. Loan demand remained strong in the second quarter of 2025, especially for commercial, commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans as total gross loans increased by $42.9 million or 16.0% annualized. Despite a decrease in total deposits in the second quarter, we have sustained year-over-year growth of $23.4 million, or 1.9%. The strong growth in our loan portfolio led to net interest income growth of 24.7% over the previous year and continued expansion in our net interest margin, which increased to 3.83%. Non-interest income increased by 8.0% this quarter compared to the prior quarter and expenses were well controlled. Credit quality remained solid overall with minimal net charge-offs. A provision for credit losses of $1.0 million was recorded this quarter to reflect the growth in loans and higher reserves against individually evaluated loans on non-accrual. Our strong performance is a direct result of the daily commitment and effort our associates put into making Landmark the top choice for both customers and investors.”



Landmark’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid August 27, 2025, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2025.



Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Friday, July 25, 2025. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 703723. A replay of the call will be available through August 1, 2025, by dialing (855) 762-8306 and using access code 160217.



(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation.




Net Interest Income



Net interest income in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $13.7 million representing an increase of $564,000, or 4.3%, compared to the previous quarter and an increase of $2.7 million, or 24.7%, in the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in net interest income this quarter was driven by higher interest income on loans and lower interest expense on deposits. The net interest margin increased to 3.83% during the second quarter from 3.76% during the prior quarter and 3.25% in the second quarter of the prior year. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans increased $791,000 to $17.2 million, due to higher average balances combined with higher yields on loans. Average loan balances increased $33.3 million, while the average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased 3 basis points to 6.37%. Interest on investment securities declined slightly due to lower balances, partially offset by higher earning rates. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, interest on deposits decreased $92,000, or 1.8%, due to lower rates and balances. Interest on other borrowed funds increased by $284,000, due to higher average balances. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 3 basis points to 2.14% while the average rate on other borrowed funds decreased 11 basis points to 4.98% in the second quarter of 2025.




Non-Interest Income



Non-interest income totaled $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $268,000 from the previous quarter. The increase in non-interest income during the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to increases of $178,000 in gains on sales of loans and $88,000 in fees and service charges.




Non-Interest Expense



During the second quarter of 2025, non-interest expense totaled $11.0 million, an increase of $200,000, or 1.9%, compared to the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to increases of $233,000 in data processing expense and $101,000 in other non-interest expense. The increase in data processing expense resulted from the implementation of additional services added and account growth, while the increase in other non-interest expense was primarily due to higher losses at our captive insurance subsidiary. Partially offsetting those increases was a decline in professional fees related to lower consulting and legal expenses during the quarter.




Income Tax Expense



Landmark recorded income tax expense of $944,000 in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. The effective tax rate was 17.7% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 17.8% in the first quarter of 2025.




Balance Sheet Highlights



As of June 30, 2025, gross loans totaled $1.1 billion, an increase of $42.9 million, or 16.0% annualized since March 31, 2025. During the quarter, loan growth was primarily comprised of one-to-four family residential real estate (growth of $21.5 million), commercial (growth of $13.4 million) and commercial real estate (growth of $10.9 million). Investment securities available-for-sale decreased $3.6 million during the second quarter of 2025 mainly due to maturities. Pre-tax unrealized net losses on the investment securities portfolio decreased from $17.1 million at March 31, 2025, to $13.9 million at June 30, 2025, mainly due to lower market rates for these securities at June 30, 2025.



Period end deposit balances decreased $61.9 million to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2025. The decline in deposits was driven by decreases in money market and checking accounts (decrease of $50.5 million), non-interest-bearing demand deposits (decrease of $16.5 million) and savings (decrease of $1.1 million), partially offset by an increase in certificates of deposit (increase of $6.2 million). The decrease in deposits was primarily driven by a decline in brokered deposits as well as lower core deposit balances at June 30, 2025. Total borrowings increased $105.9 million during the second quarter 2025 to fund asset growth and to offset lower deposit balances. At June 30, 2025, the loan to deposits ratio was 86.6% compared to 79.5% in the prior quarter.



Stockholders’ equity increased to $148.4 million (book value of $25.66 per share) as of June 30, 2025, from $142.7 million (book value of $24.69 per share) as of March 31, 2025. The increase in stockholders’ equity was due mainly to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses (lower unrealized net losses on investment securities) along with net earnings during the quarter. The ratio of equity to total assets increased to 9.13% on June 30, 2025, from 9.04% on March 31, 2025.



The allowance for credit losses totaled $13.8 million, or 1.23% of total gross loans on June 30, 2025, compared to $12.8 million, or 1.19% of total gross loans on March 31, 2025. Net loan charge-offs totaled $40,000 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $23,000 during the first quarter of 2025 and net recoveries of $52,000 in the second quarter of the prior year. A provision for credit losses on loans of $1.0 million was recorded in the second quarter of 2025 compared to no provision in the first quarter of 2025.



Non-performing loans totaled $17.0 million, or 1.52% of gross loans, at June 30, 2025, compared to $13.3 million, or 1.24% of gross loans, at March 31, 2025. Loans 30-89 days delinquent totaled $4.3 million, or 0.39% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $10.0 million, or 0.93% of gross loans, as of March 31, 2025.




About Landmark



Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 29 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit

www.banklandmark.com

for more information.



Contact:


Mark A. Herpich


Chief Financial Officer


(785) 565-2000



Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets, including the effects of inflationary pressures and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the threat or implementation of new, or changes to, existing policies, regulations, regulatory and other governmental agencies and executive orders, including tariffs, immigration policy, regulatory and other governmental agencies, DEI and ESG initiatives, consumer protection, foreign policy and tax regulations; ; (iii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (iv) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies; (v) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vi) rapid and expensive technological changes implemented by us and other parties in the financial services industry, including third-party vendors, which may be more difficult to implement or more expensive than anticipated or which may have unforeseen consequence to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (vii) our risk management framework; (viii) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (ix) the economic effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (x) the loss of key executives or employees; (xi) changes in consumer spending; (xii) integration of acquired businesses; (xiii) the commencement, cost and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us or to which the Company may become subject; (xiv) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xv) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist attacks, acts of war, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, or threats thereof, and the response of the United States to any such threats and attacks; (xvi) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xvii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xviii) concentrations within our loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including commercial real estate loans); (xix) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xx) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xxi) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxii) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our or our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxiii) declines in real estate values; (xxiv) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; (xxv) the Company’s success at managing and responding to the risks involved in the foregoing items; and (xxvi) any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark’s financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.




LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


(Dollars in thousands)

2025


2025


2024


2024


2024


Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$
25,038


$
21,881


$
20,275


$
21,211


$
23,889

Interest-bearing deposits at other banks


3,463



3,973



4,110



4,363



4,881

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value:




















U.S. treasury securities


51,624



58,424



64,458



83,753



89,325

Municipal obligations, tax exempt


100,802



101,812



107,128



112,126



114,047

Municipal obligations, taxable


75,037



70,614



71,715



75,129



74,588

Agency mortgage-backed securities


124,979



125,142



129,211



140,004



142,499

Total investment securities available-for-sale


352,442



355,992



372,512



411,012



420,459

Investment securities held-to-maturity


3,730



3,701



3,672



3,643



3,613

Bank stocks, at cost


10,946



6,225



6,618



7,894



9,647

Loans:




















One-to-four family residential real estate


377,133



355,632



352,209



344,380



332,090

Construction and land


26,373



28,645



25,328



23,454



30,480

Commercial real estate


370,455



359,579



345,159



324,016



318,850

Commercial


204,303



190,881



192,325



181,652



178,876

Agriculture


100,348



101,808



100,562



91,986



84,523

Municipal


6,938



7,082



7,091



7,098



6,556

Consumer


32,234



31,297



29,679



29,263



29,200

Total gross loans


1,117,784



1,074,924



1,052,353



1,001,849



980,575

Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process


(615
)


(426
)


(307
)


(63
)


(583
)

Allowance for credit losses


(13,762
)


(12,802
)


(12,825
)


(11,544
)


(10,903
)

Loans, net


1,103,407



1,061,696



1,039,221



990,242



969,089

Loans held for sale, at fair value


4,773



2,997



3,420



3,250



2,513

Bank owned life insurance


39,607



39,329



39,056



39,176



38,826

Premises and equipment, net


19,654



19,886



20,220



20,976



20,986

Goodwill


32,377



32,377



32,377



32,377



32,377

Other intangible assets, net


2,275



2,426



2,578



2,729



2,900

Mortgage servicing rights


3,082



3,045



3,061



3,041



2,997

Real estate owned, net


167



167



167



428



428

Other assets


23,904



24,894



26,855



23,309



28,149

Total assets

$
1,624,865


$
1,578,589


$
1,574,142


$
1,563,651


$
1,560,754























Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity




















Liabilities:




















Deposits:




















Non-interest-bearing demand


351,993



368,480



351,595



360,188



360,631

Money market and checking


562,919



613,459



636,963



565,629



546,385

Savings


148,092



149,223



145,514



145,825



150,996

Certificates of deposit


210,897



204,660



194,694



203,860



192,470

Total deposits


1,273,901



1,335,822



1,328,766



1,275,502



1,250,482

FHLB and other borrowings


155,110



48,767



53,046



92,050



131,330

Subordinated debentures


21,651



21,651



21,651



21,651



21,651

Repurchase agreements


5,825



6,256



13,808



9,528



8,745

Accrued interest and other liabilities


20,002



23,442



20,656



25,229



20,292

Total liabilities


1,476,489



1,435,938



1,437,927



1,423,960



1,432,500

Stockholders’ equity:




















Common stock


58



58



58



55



55

Additional paid-in capital


95,266



95,148



95,051



89,532



89,469

Retained earnings


63,612



60,422



56,934



60,549



57,774

Treasury stock, at cost


-



-



-



(396
)


(330
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(10,560
)


(12,977
)


(15,828
)


(10,049
)


(18,714
)

Total stockholders’ equity


148,376



142,651



136,215



139,691



128,254

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
1,624,865


$
1,578,589


$
1,574,142


$
1,563,651


$
1,560,754





LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)

Three months ended,


Six months ended,



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2025


2025


2024


2025


2024

Interest income:




















Loans

$
17,186


$
16,395


$
15,022


$
33,581


$
29,512

Investment securities:




















Taxable


2,163



2,180



2,359



4,343



4,787

Tax-exempt


701



719



759



1,420



1,523

Interest-bearing deposits at banks


48



48



40



96



103

Total interest income


20,098



19,342



18,180



39,440



35,925

Interest expense:




















Deposits


5,144



5,236



5,673



10,380



11,130

FHLB and other borrowings


861



565



1,027



1,426



2,049

Subordinated debentures


358



357



418



715



830

Repurchase agreements


52



65



88



117



195

Total interest expense


6,415



6,223



7,206



12,638



14,204

Net interest income


13,683



13,119



10,974



26,802



21,721

Provision for credit losses


1,000



-



-



1,000



300

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


12,683



13,119



10,974



25,802



21,421

Non-interest income:




















Fees and service charges


2,476



2,388



2,691



4,864



5,152

Gains on sales of loans, net


740



562



648



1,302



1,160

Bank owned life insurance


278



272



248



550



493

Losses on sales of investment securities, net


-



(2
)


-



(2
)


-

Other


132



138



133



270



315

Total non-interest income


3,626



3,358



3,720



6,984



7,120

Non-interest expense:




















Compensation and benefits


6,234



6,154



5,504



12,388



11,036

Occupancy and equipment


1,244



1,252



1,294



2,496



2,684

Data processing


629



396



492



1,025



973

Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles


238



239



256



477



668

Professional fees


540



745



649



1,285



1,296

Valuation allowance on real estate held for sale


-



-



979



-



1,108

Other


2,076



1,975



1,921



4,051



3,881

Total non-interest expense


10,961



10,761



11,095



21,722



21,646

Earnings before income taxes


5,348



5,716



3,599



11,064



6,895

Income tax expense


944



1,015



587



1,959



1,105

Net earnings

$
4,404


$
4,701


$
3,012


$
9,105


$
5,790






















Net earnings per share (1)




















Basic

$
0.76


$
0.81


$
0.52


$
1.58


$
1.01

Diluted


0.75



0.81



0.52



1.56



1.01

Dividends per share (1)


0.21



0.21



0.20



0.42



0.40

Shares outstanding at end of period (1)


5,783,312



5,778,610



5,743,044



5,783,312



5,743,044

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1)


5,782,555



5,777,593



5,745,310



5,780,930



5,744,381

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)


5,840,923



5,814,650



5,748,053



5,827,844



5,748,332






















Tax equivalent net interest income

$
13,851


$
13,291


$
11,167


$
27,142


$
22,075























(1) Share and per share values at or for the periods ended June 30, 2024 have been adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2024.






LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




Select Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)

As of or for the


As of or for the





three months ended,


six months ended,



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2025


2025


2024


2025


2024


Performance ratios:




















Return on average assets (1)


1.11
%


1.21
%


0.78
%


1.16
%


0.75
%

Return on average equity (1)


12.25
%


13.71
%


9.72
%


12.96
%


9.30
%

Net interest margin (1)(2)


3.83
%


3.76
%


3.21
%


3.80
%


3.16
%

Effective tax rate


17.7
%


17.8
%


16.3
%


17.7
%


16.0
%

Efficiency ratio (3)


62.8
%


64.1
%


67.9
%


63.4
%


70.0
%

Non-interest income to total income (3)


20.9
%


20.4
%


25.3
%


20.7
%


24.7
%























Average balances:




















Investment securities

$
363,878


$
377,845


$
437,136


$
370,823


$
447,034

Loans


1,081,865



1,048,585



955,104



1,065,317



950,420

Assets


1,592,939



1,574,295



1,545,816



1,583,669



1,550,739

Interest-bearing deposits


965,214



979,787



936,237



972,460



935,827

FHLB and other borrowings


74,007



48,428



72,875



61,288



72,747

Subordinated debentures


21,651



21,651



21,651



21,651



21,651

Repurchase agreements


6,683



8,634



11,524



7,653



12,947

Stockholders’ equity

$
144,151


$
139,068


$
124,624


$
141,623


$
125,235























Average tax equivalent yield/cost (1):




















Investment securities


3.34
%


3.29
%


3.04
%


3.32
%


2.99
%

Loans


6.37
%


6.34
%


6.33
%


6.36
%


6.25
%

Total interest-bearing assets


5.60
%


5.53
%


5.29
%


5.56
%


5.20
%

Interest-bearing deposits


2.14
%


2.17
%


2.44
%


2.15
%


2.39
%

FHLB and other borrowings


4.67
%


4.73
%


5.67
%


4.69
%


5.66
%

Subordinated debentures


6.63
%


6.69
%


7.76
%


6.66
%


7.71
%

Repurchase agreements


3.12
%


3.05
%


3.07
%


3.08
%


3.03
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


2.41
%


2.38
%


2.78
%


2.40
%


2.74
%























Capital ratios:




















Equity to total assets


9.13
%


9.04
%


8.22
%








Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)


7.15
%


6.99
%


6.09
%








Book value per share

$
25.66


$
24.69


$
22.33









Tangible book value per share (3)

$
19.66


$
18.66


$
16.19































Rollforward of allowance for credit losses (loans):




















Beginning balance

$
12,802


$
12,825


$
10,851


$
12,825


$
10,608

Charge-offs


(103
)


(108
)


(119
)


(211
)


(260
)

Recoveries


63



85



171



148



305

Provision for credit losses for loans


1,000



-



-



1,000



250

Ending balance

$
13,762


$
12,802


$
10,903


$
13,762


$
10,903






















Allowance for unfunded loan commitments

$
150


$
150


$
300































Non-performing assets:




















Non-accrual loans

$
16,984


$
13,280


$
5,007









Accruing loans over 90 days past due


-



-



-









Real estate owned


167



167



428









Total non-performing assets

$
17,151


$
13,447


$
5,435






























Loans 30-89 days delinquent

$
4,321


$
9,977


$
1,872































Other ratios:




















Loans to deposits


86.62
%


79.48
%


77.50
%








Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding


0.39
%


0.93
%


0.19
%








Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding


1.52
%


1.24
%


0.51
%








Total non-performing assets to total assets


1.06
%


0.85
%


0.35
%








Allowance for credit losses to gross loans outstanding


1.23
%


1.19
%


1.11
%








Allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans


81.03
%


96.40
%


217.76
%








Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)


0.01
%


0.01
%


-0.02
%


0.01
%


-0.01
%



























(1
)
Information is annualized.

(2
)
Net interest margin is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis, using a 21% federal tax rate.

(3
)
Non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.






LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




Non-GAAP Finacials Measures (unaudited)

As of or for the


As of or for the





three months ended,


six months ended,



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2025


2025


2024


2025


2024


















Non-GAAP financial ratio reconciliation:




















Total non-interest expense

$
10,961


$
10,761


$
11,095


$
21,722


$
21,646

Less: foreclosure and real estate owned expense


49



(50
)


39



(1
)


(11
)

Less: amortization of other intangibles


(151
)


(152
)


(171
)


(303
)


(341
)

Less: valuation allowance on real estate held for sale


-



-



(979
)


-



(1,108
)

Adjusted non-interest expense (A)


10,859



10,559



9,984



21,418



20,186






















Net interest income (B)


13,683



13,119



10,974



26,802



21,721






















Non-interest income


3,626



3,358



3,720



6,984



7,120

Less: losses on sales of investment securities, net


-



2



-



2



-

Less: gains on sales of premises and equipment and foreclosed assets


(9
)


-



-



(9
)


9

Adjusted non-interest income (C)

$
3,617


$
3,360


$
3,720


$
6,977


$
7,129






















Efficiency ratio (A/(B+C))


62.8
%


64.1
%


67.9
%


63.4
%


70.0
%

Non-interest income to total income (C/(B+C))


20.9
%


20.4
%


25.3
%


20.7
%


24.7
%






















Total stockholders’ equity

$
148,376


$
142,651


$
128,254









Less: goodwill and other intangible assets


(34,652
)


(34,803
)


(35,277
)








Tangible equity (D)

$
113,724


$
107,848


$
92,977






























Total assets

$
1,624,865


$
1,578,589


$
1,560,754









Less: goodwill and other intangible assets


(34,652
)


(34,803
)


(35,277
)








Tangible assets (E)

$
1,590,213


$
1,543,786


$
1,525,477






























Tangible equity to tangible assets (D/E)


7.15
%


6.99
%


6.09
%





























Shares outstanding at end of period (F)


5,783,312



5,778,610



5,743,044






























Tangible book value per share (D/F)

$
19.66


$
18.66


$
16.19













