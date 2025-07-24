Landmark Bancorp Reports Q2 2025 Earnings of $4.4 Million with Increased Loan Growth and Net Interest Margin

Landmark Bancorp reported Q2 2025 earnings of $4.4 million, with increased loans and net interest income.

Quiver AI Summary

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. announced its second-quarter 2025 financial results, reporting diluted earnings per share of $0.75, down from $0.81 in the previous quarter, but up from $0.52 a year ago. Net earnings for the quarter were $4.4 million, slightly lower than $4.7 million in the prior quarter but significantly higher than $3.0 million in Q2 2024. The company experienced a 16% annualized increase in gross loans, alongside a 24.7% year-over-year growth in net interest income. While deposits decreased by $61.9 million from the previous quarter, they still showed a year-over-year increase. The return on average assets for the quarter was 1.11% and on average equity was 12.25%. The Board declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid on August 27, 2025. The CEO highlighted the strong loan demand and disciplined expense management contributing to the positive financial performance.

Potential Positives

Landmark Bancorp reported a strong year-over-year increase in net earnings for the second quarter of 2025, totaling $4.4 million, up from $3.0 million in the same quarter of the prior year.

The company's diluted earnings per share increased to $0.75 for the second quarter of 2025, which is significantly higher than the $0.52 reported for the same quarter last year.

Total gross loans increased by $42.9 million, representing a robust annualized growth rate of 16.0% compared to the prior quarter, indicating strong demand for loans, particularly in commercial and residential sectors.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share for common stockholders, signaling continued confidence in the company's performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Net earnings for the second quarter decreased from the previous quarter, indicating potential instability in financial performance.

Total deposits declined significantly by $61.9 million from the prior quarter, which may raise concerns about liquidity and customer retention.

The allowance for credit losses increased, alongside a provision for credit losses of $1.0 million, suggesting heightened risk in the loan portfolio.

FAQ

What were Landmark Bancorp's earnings per share in Q2 2025?

Landmark Bancorp reported diluted earnings per share of $0.75 for the second quarter of 2025.

How did net earnings change compared to the previous year?

Net earnings grew to $4.4 million in Q2 2025, up from $3.0 million in Q2 2024.

What was the return on average equity for Q2 2025?

The return on average equity stood at 12.25% for the second quarter of 2025.

When is the cash dividend for shareholders scheduled?

The cash dividend of $0.21 per share will be paid on August 27, 2025.

What is Landmark Bancorp's loan growth rate for Q2 2025?

During Q2 2025, total gross loans increased by $42.9 million, an annualized growth rate of 16.0%.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LARK Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $LARK Data Alerts

$LARK insiders have traded $LARK stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LARK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK J. KOHLRUS has made 12 purchases buying 2,229 shares for an estimated $4,957,688 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL E SCHEOPNER has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 57,050 shares for an estimated $1,647,317 .

. PATRICK L ALEXANDER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,600 shares for an estimated $599,956.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LARK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $LARK stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Manhattan, KS, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.75 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.81 per share in the first quarter of 2025 and $0.52 per share in the same quarter of the prior year. Net earnings for the second quarter totaled $4.4 million, compared to $4.7 million in the prior quarter and $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the return on average assets was 1.11%, the return on average equity was 12.25% and the efficiency ratio



(





1)



was 62.8%.





For the first six months of 2025, diluted earnings per share totaled $1.56 compared to $1.01 during the same period in 2024. Net earnings for the first six months of 2025 totaled $9.1 million, compared to $5.8 million in the first six months of 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the return on average assets was 1.16%, the return on average equity was 12.96%, and the efficiency ratio



(





1)



was 63.4%.







Second Quarter 2025 Performance Highlights















●





Total gross loans increased in the second quarter 2025 by $42.9 million, an annualized increase of 16.0% over the prior quarter.













●





The net interest margin improved 7 basis points to 3.83% compared to 3.76% in prior quarter and 3.25% in the second quarter of the prior year.













●





Net interest income increased $564,000, or 4.3%, in the second quarter of 2025, and increased $2.7 million, or 24.7%, from the same quarter of the prior year.













●





Deposits increased $23.4 million, or 1.9%, from the same quarter of the prior year, and declined $61.9 million from the prior quarter.













●





Total assets increased $46.7 million, or 11.9% annualized, compared to the prior quarter.













●





Credit quality remained stable with net charge-offs totaling $40,000 in the second quarter.













●





Stockholders’ equity increased $5.7 million, and the ratio of equity to assets increased to 9.13% in the second quarter.

























In making this announcement, Abby Wendel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, commented, “I am pleased to report continued strong net earnings this quarter driven by growth in loans and net interest income. Loan demand remained strong in the second quarter of 2025, especially for commercial, commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans as total gross loans increased by $42.9 million or 16.0% annualized. Despite a decrease in total deposits in the second quarter, we have sustained year-over-year growth of $23.4 million, or 1.9%. The strong growth in our loan portfolio led to net interest income growth of 24.7% over the previous year and continued expansion in our net interest margin, which increased to 3.83%. Non-interest income increased by 8.0% this quarter compared to the prior quarter and expenses were well controlled. Credit quality remained solid overall with minimal net charge-offs. A provision for credit losses of $1.0 million was recorded this quarter to reflect the growth in loans and higher reserves against individually evaluated loans on non-accrual. Our strong performance is a direct result of the daily commitment and effort our associates put into making Landmark the top choice for both customers and investors.”





Landmark’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid August 27, 2025, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2025.





Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Friday, July 25, 2025. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 703723. A replay of the call will be available through August 1, 2025, by dialing (855) 762-8306 and using access code 160217.





(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation.







Net Interest Income







Net interest income in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $13.7 million representing an increase of $564,000, or 4.3%, compared to the previous quarter and an increase of $2.7 million, or 24.7%, in the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in net interest income this quarter was driven by higher interest income on loans and lower interest expense on deposits. The net interest margin increased to 3.83% during the second quarter from 3.76% during the prior quarter and 3.25% in the second quarter of the prior year. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans increased $791,000 to $17.2 million, due to higher average balances combined with higher yields on loans. Average loan balances increased $33.3 million, while the average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased 3 basis points to 6.37%. Interest on investment securities declined slightly due to lower balances, partially offset by higher earning rates. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, interest on deposits decreased $92,000, or 1.8%, due to lower rates and balances. Interest on other borrowed funds increased by $284,000, due to higher average balances. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 3 basis points to 2.14% while the average rate on other borrowed funds decreased 11 basis points to 4.98% in the second quarter of 2025.







Non-Interest Income







Non-interest income totaled $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $268,000 from the previous quarter. The increase in non-interest income during the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to increases of $178,000 in gains on sales of loans and $88,000 in fees and service charges.







Non-Interest Expense







During the second quarter of 2025, non-interest expense totaled $11.0 million, an increase of $200,000, or 1.9%, compared to the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to increases of $233,000 in data processing expense and $101,000 in other non-interest expense. The increase in data processing expense resulted from the implementation of additional services added and account growth, while the increase in other non-interest expense was primarily due to higher losses at our captive insurance subsidiary. Partially offsetting those increases was a decline in professional fees related to lower consulting and legal expenses during the quarter.







Income Tax Expense







Landmark recorded income tax expense of $944,000 in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. The effective tax rate was 17.7% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 17.8% in the first quarter of 2025.







Balance Sheet Highlights







As of June 30, 2025, gross loans totaled $1.1 billion, an increase of $42.9 million, or 16.0% annualized since March 31, 2025. During the quarter, loan growth was primarily comprised of one-to-four family residential real estate (growth of $21.5 million), commercial (growth of $13.4 million) and commercial real estate (growth of $10.9 million). Investment securities available-for-sale decreased $3.6 million during the second quarter of 2025 mainly due to maturities. Pre-tax unrealized net losses on the investment securities portfolio decreased from $17.1 million at March 31, 2025, to $13.9 million at June 30, 2025, mainly due to lower market rates for these securities at June 30, 2025.





Period end deposit balances decreased $61.9 million to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2025. The decline in deposits was driven by decreases in money market and checking accounts (decrease of $50.5 million), non-interest-bearing demand deposits (decrease of $16.5 million) and savings (decrease of $1.1 million), partially offset by an increase in certificates of deposit (increase of $6.2 million). The decrease in deposits was primarily driven by a decline in brokered deposits as well as lower core deposit balances at June 30, 2025. Total borrowings increased $105.9 million during the second quarter 2025 to fund asset growth and to offset lower deposit balances. At June 30, 2025, the loan to deposits ratio was 86.6% compared to 79.5% in the prior quarter.





Stockholders’ equity increased to $148.4 million (book value of $25.66 per share) as of June 30, 2025, from $142.7 million (book value of $24.69 per share) as of March 31, 2025. The increase in stockholders’ equity was due mainly to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses (lower unrealized net losses on investment securities) along with net earnings during the quarter. The ratio of equity to total assets increased to 9.13% on June 30, 2025, from 9.04% on March 31, 2025.





The allowance for credit losses totaled $13.8 million, or 1.23% of total gross loans on June 30, 2025, compared to $12.8 million, or 1.19% of total gross loans on March 31, 2025. Net loan charge-offs totaled $40,000 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $23,000 during the first quarter of 2025 and net recoveries of $52,000 in the second quarter of the prior year. A provision for credit losses on loans of $1.0 million was recorded in the second quarter of 2025 compared to no provision in the first quarter of 2025.





Non-performing loans totaled $17.0 million, or 1.52% of gross loans, at June 30, 2025, compared to $13.3 million, or 1.24% of gross loans, at March 31, 2025. Loans 30-89 days delinquent totaled $4.3 million, or 0.39% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $10.0 million, or 0.93% of gross loans, as of March 31, 2025.







About Landmark







Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 29 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit



www.banklandmark.com



for more information.





Contact:





Mark A. Herpich





Chief Financial Officer





(785) 565-2000





Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements





This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets, including the effects of inflationary pressures and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the threat or implementation of new, or changes to, existing policies, regulations, regulatory and other governmental agencies and executive orders, including tariffs, immigration policy, regulatory and other governmental agencies, DEI and ESG initiatives, consumer protection, foreign policy and tax regulations; ; (iii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (iv) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies; (v) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vi) rapid and expensive technological changes implemented by us and other parties in the financial services industry, including third-party vendors, which may be more difficult to implement or more expensive than anticipated or which may have unforeseen consequence to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (vii) our risk management framework; (viii) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (ix) the economic effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (x) the loss of key executives or employees; (xi) changes in consumer spending; (xii) integration of acquired businesses; (xiii) the commencement, cost and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us or to which the Company may become subject; (xiv) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xv) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist attacks, acts of war, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, or threats thereof, and the response of the United States to any such threats and attacks; (xvi) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xvii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xviii) concentrations within our loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including commercial real estate loans); (xix) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xx) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xxi) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxii) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our or our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxiii) declines in real estate values; (xxiv) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; (xxv) the Company’s success at managing and responding to the risks involved in the foregoing items; and (xxvi) any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark’s financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)























June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,















(Dollars in thousands)











2025













2025













2024













2024













2024















Assets







































































Cash and cash equivalents









$





25,038













$





21,881













$





20,275













$





21,211













$





23,889













Interest-bearing deposits at other banks













3,463

















3,973

















4,110

















4,363

















4,881













Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value:

























































































U.S. treasury securities













51,624

















58,424

















64,458

















83,753

















89,325













Municipal obligations, tax exempt













100,802

















101,812

















107,128

















112,126

















114,047













Municipal obligations, taxable













75,037

















70,614

















71,715

















75,129

















74,588













Agency mortgage-backed securities













124,979

















125,142

















129,211

















140,004

















142,499













Total investment securities available-for-sale













352,442

















355,992

















372,512

















411,012

















420,459













Investment securities held-to-maturity













3,730

















3,701

















3,672

















3,643

















3,613













Bank stocks, at cost













10,946

















6,225

















6,618

















7,894

















9,647













Loans:

























































































One-to-four family residential real estate













377,133

















355,632

















352,209

















344,380

















332,090













Construction and land













26,373

















28,645

















25,328

















23,454

















30,480













Commercial real estate













370,455

















359,579

















345,159

















324,016

















318,850













Commercial













204,303

















190,881

















192,325

















181,652

















178,876













Agriculture













100,348

















101,808

















100,562

















91,986

















84,523













Municipal













6,938

















7,082

















7,091

















7,098

















6,556













Consumer













32,234

















31,297

















29,679

















29,263

















29,200













Total gross loans













1,117,784

















1,074,924

















1,052,353

















1,001,849

















980,575













Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process













(615





)













(426





)













(307





)













(63





)













(583





)









Allowance for credit losses













(13,762





)













(12,802





)













(12,825





)













(11,544





)













(10,903





)









Loans, net













1,103,407

















1,061,696

















1,039,221

















990,242

















969,089













Loans held for sale, at fair value













4,773

















2,997

















3,420

















3,250

















2,513













Bank owned life insurance













39,607

















39,329

















39,056

















39,176

















38,826













Premises and equipment, net













19,654

















19,886

















20,220

















20,976

















20,986













Goodwill













32,377

















32,377

















32,377

















32,377

















32,377













Other intangible assets, net













2,275

















2,426

















2,578

















2,729

















2,900













Mortgage servicing rights













3,082

















3,045

















3,061

















3,041

















2,997













Real estate owned, net













167

















167

















167

















428

















428













Other assets













23,904

















24,894

















26,855

















23,309

















28,149













Total assets









$





1,624,865













$





1,578,589













$





1,574,142













$





1,563,651













$





1,560,754







































































































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



























































































Liabilities:

























































































Deposits:

























































































Non-interest-bearing demand













351,993

















368,480

















351,595

















360,188

















360,631













Money market and checking













562,919

















613,459

















636,963

















565,629

















546,385













Savings













148,092

















149,223

















145,514

















145,825

















150,996













Certificates of deposit













210,897

















204,660

















194,694

















203,860

















192,470













Total deposits













1,273,901

















1,335,822

















1,328,766

















1,275,502

















1,250,482













FHLB and other borrowings













155,110

















48,767

















53,046

















92,050

















131,330













Subordinated debentures













21,651

















21,651

















21,651

















21,651

















21,651













Repurchase agreements













5,825

















6,256

















13,808

















9,528

















8,745













Accrued interest and other liabilities













20,002

















23,442

















20,656

















25,229

















20,292













Total liabilities













1,476,489

















1,435,938

















1,437,927

















1,423,960

















1,432,500













Stockholders’ equity:

























































































Common stock













58

















58

















58

















55

















55













Additional paid-in capital













95,266

















95,148

















95,051

















89,532

















89,469













Retained earnings













63,612

















60,422

















56,934

















60,549

















57,774













Treasury stock, at cost













-

















-

















-

















(396





)













(330





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(10,560





)













(12,977





)













(15,828





)













(10,049





)













(18,714





)









Total stockholders’ equity













148,376

















142,651

















136,215

















139,691

















128,254













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





1,624,865













$





1,578,589













$





1,574,142













$





1,563,651













$





1,560,754



















LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)























Three months ended,













Six months ended,





















June 30,













March 31,













June 30,













June 30,













June 30,















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)











2025













2025













2024













2025













2024













Interest income:

























































































Loans









$





17,186













$





16,395













$





15,022













$





33,581













$





29,512













Investment securities:

























































































Taxable













2,163

















2,180

















2,359

















4,343

















4,787













Tax-exempt













701

















719

















759

















1,420

















1,523













Interest-bearing deposits at banks













48

















48

















40

















96

















103













Total interest income













20,098

















19,342

















18,180

















39,440

















35,925













Interest expense:

























































































Deposits













5,144

















5,236

















5,673

















10,380

















11,130













FHLB and other borrowings













861

















565

















1,027

















1,426

















2,049













Subordinated debentures













358

















357

















418

















715

















830













Repurchase agreements













52

















65

















88

















117

















195













Total interest expense













6,415

















6,223

















7,206

















12,638

















14,204













Net interest income













13,683

















13,119

















10,974

















26,802

















21,721













Provision for credit losses













1,000

















-

















-

















1,000

















300













Net interest income after provision for credit losses













12,683

















13,119

















10,974

















25,802

















21,421













Non-interest income:

























































































Fees and service charges













2,476

















2,388

















2,691

















4,864

















5,152













Gains on sales of loans, net













740

















562

















648

















1,302

















1,160













Bank owned life insurance













278

















272

















248

















550

















493













Losses on sales of investment securities, net













-

















(2





)













-

















(2





)













-













Other













132

















138

















133

















270

















315













Total non-interest income













3,626

















3,358

















3,720

















6,984

















7,120













Non-interest expense:

























































































Compensation and benefits













6,234

















6,154

















5,504

















12,388

















11,036













Occupancy and equipment













1,244

















1,252

















1,294

















2,496

















2,684













Data processing













629

















396

















492

















1,025

















973













Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles













238

















239

















256

















477

















668













Professional fees













540

















745

















649

















1,285

















1,296













Valuation allowance on real estate held for sale













-

















-

















979

















-

















1,108













Other













2,076

















1,975

















1,921

















4,051

















3,881













Total non-interest expense













10,961

















10,761

















11,095

















21,722

















21,646













Earnings before income taxes













5,348

















5,716

















3,599

















11,064

















6,895













Income tax expense













944

















1,015

















587

















1,959

















1,105













Net earnings









$





4,404













$





4,701













$





3,012













$





9,105













$





5,790





































































































Net earnings per share (1)

























































































Basic









$





0.76













$





0.81













$





0.52













$





1.58













$





1.01













Diluted













0.75

















0.81

















0.52

















1.56

















1.01













Dividends per share (1)













0.21

















0.21

















0.20

















0.42

















0.40













Shares outstanding at end of period (1)













5,783,312

















5,778,610

















5,743,044

















5,783,312

















5,743,044













Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1)













5,782,555

















5,777,593

















5,745,310

















5,780,930

















5,744,381













Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)













5,840,923

















5,814,650

















5,748,053

















5,827,844

















5,748,332





































































































Tax equivalent net interest income









$





13,851













$





13,291













$





11,167













$





27,142













$





22,075





































































































(1) Share and per share values at or for the periods ended June 30, 2024 have been adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2024.











LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Select Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)



















As of or for the













As of or for the

























three months ended,













six months ended,





















June 30,













March 31,













June 30,













June 30,













June 30,















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)











2025













2025













2024













2025













2024















Performance ratios:



























































































Return on average assets (1)













1.11





%













1.21





%













0.78





%













1.16





%













0.75





%









Return on average equity (1)













12.25





%













13.71





%













9.72





%













12.96





%













9.30





%









Net interest margin (1)(2)













3.83





%













3.76





%













3.21





%













3.80





%













3.16





%









Effective tax rate













17.7





%













17.8





%













16.3





%













17.7





%













16.0





%









Efficiency ratio (3)













62.8





%













64.1





%













67.9





%













63.4





%













70.0





%









Non-interest income to total income (3)













20.9





%













20.4





%













25.3





%













20.7





%













24.7





%



































































































Average balances:



























































































Investment securities









$





363,878













$





377,845













$





437,136













$





370,823













$





447,034













Loans













1,081,865

















1,048,585

















955,104

















1,065,317

















950,420













Assets













1,592,939

















1,574,295

















1,545,816

















1,583,669

















1,550,739













Interest-bearing deposits













965,214

















979,787

















936,237

















972,460

















935,827













FHLB and other borrowings













74,007

















48,428

















72,875

















61,288

















72,747













Subordinated debentures













21,651

















21,651

















21,651

















21,651

















21,651













Repurchase agreements













6,683

















8,634

















11,524

















7,653

















12,947













Stockholders’ equity









$





144,151













$





139,068













$





124,624













$





141,623













$





125,235







































































































Average tax equivalent yield/cost (1):



























































































Investment securities













3.34





%













3.29





%













3.04





%













3.32





%













2.99





%









Loans













6.37





%













6.34





%













6.33





%













6.36





%













6.25





%









Total interest-bearing assets













5.60





%













5.53





%













5.29





%













5.56





%













5.20





%









Interest-bearing deposits













2.14





%













2.17





%













2.44





%













2.15





%













2.39





%









FHLB and other borrowings













4.67





%













4.73





%













5.67





%













4.69





%













5.66





%









Subordinated debentures













6.63





%













6.69





%













7.76





%













6.66





%













7.71





%









Repurchase agreements













3.12





%













3.05





%













3.07





%













3.08





%













3.03





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities













2.41





%













2.38





%













2.78





%













2.40





%













2.74





%



































































































Capital ratios:



























































































Equity to total assets













9.13





%













9.04





%













8.22





%









































Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)













7.15





%













6.99





%













6.09





%









































Book value per share









$





25.66













$





24.69













$





22.33













































Tangible book value per share (3)









$





19.66













$





18.66













$





16.19







































































































































Rollforward of allowance for credit losses (loans):



























































































Beginning balance









$





12,802













$





12,825













$





10,851













$





12,825













$





10,608













Charge-offs













(103





)













(108





)













(119





)













(211





)













(260





)









Recoveries













63

















85

















171

















148

















305













Provision for credit losses for loans













1,000

















-

















-

















1,000

















250













Ending balance









$





13,762













$





12,802













$





10,903













$





13,762













$





10,903





































































































Allowance for unfunded loan commitments









$





150













$





150













$





300







































































































































Non-performing assets:



























































































Non-accrual loans









$





16,984













$





13,280













$





5,007













































Accruing loans over 90 days past due













-

















-

















-













































Real estate owned













167

















167

















428













































Total non-performing assets









$





17,151













$





13,447













$





5,435





































































































































Loans 30-89 days delinquent









$





4,321













$





9,977













$





1,872







































































































































Other ratios:



























































































Loans to deposits













86.62





%













79.48





%













77.50





%









































Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding













0.39





%













0.93





%













0.19





%









































Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding













1.52





%













1.24





%













0.51





%









































Total non-performing assets to total assets













1.06





%













0.85





%













0.35





%









































Allowance for credit losses to gross loans outstanding













1.23





%













1.19





%













1.11





%









































Allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans













81.03





%













96.40





%













217.76





%









































Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)













0.01





%













0.01





%













-0.02





%













0.01





%













-0.01





%





















(1





)





Information is annualized.









(2





)





Net interest margin is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis, using a 21% federal tax rate.









(3





)





Non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.



























LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Non-GAAP Finacials Measures (unaudited)



















As of or for the













As of or for the

























three months ended,













six months ended,





















June 30,













March 31,













June 30,













June 30,













June 30,















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)











2025













2025













2024













2025













2024



















































































Non-GAAP financial ratio reconciliation:



























































































Total non-interest expense









$





10,961













$





10,761













$





11,095













$





21,722













$





21,646













Less: foreclosure and real estate owned expense













49

















(50





)













39

















(1





)













(11





)









Less: amortization of other intangibles













(151





)













(152





)













(171





)













(303





)













(341





)









Less: valuation allowance on real estate held for sale













-

















-

















(979





)













-

















(1,108





)









Adjusted non-interest expense (A)













10,859

















10,559

















9,984

















21,418

















20,186





































































































Net interest income (B)













13,683

















13,119

















10,974

















26,802

















21,721





































































































Non-interest income













3,626

















3,358

















3,720

















6,984

















7,120













Less: losses on sales of investment securities, net













-

















2

















-

















2

















-













Less: gains on sales of premises and equipment and foreclosed assets













(9





)













-

















-

















(9





)













9













Adjusted non-interest income (C)









$





3,617













$





3,360













$





3,720













$





6,977













$





7,129





































































































Efficiency ratio (A/(B+C))













62.8





%













64.1





%













67.9





%













63.4





%













70.0





%









Non-interest income to total income (C/(B+C))













20.9





%













20.4





%













25.3





%













20.7





%













24.7





%

































































































Total stockholders’ equity









$





148,376













$





142,651













$





128,254













































Less: goodwill and other intangible assets













(34,652





)













(34,803





)













(35,277





)









































Tangible equity (D)









$





113,724













$





107,848













$





92,977





































































































































Total assets









$





1,624,865













$





1,578,589













$





1,560,754













































Less: goodwill and other intangible assets













(34,652





)













(34,803





)













(35,277





)









































Tangible assets (E)









$





1,590,213













$





1,543,786













$





1,525,477





































































































































Tangible equity to tangible assets (D/E)













7.15





%













6.99





%













6.09





%

































































































































Shares outstanding at end of period (F)













5,783,312

















5,778,610

















5,743,044





































































































































Tangible book value per share (D/F)









$





19.66













$





18.66













$





16.19











































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.