Landmark Bancorp Reports Q2 2025 Earnings of $4.4 Million with Increased Loan Growth and Net Interest Margin

Landmark Bancorp reported Q2 2025 earnings of $4.4 million, with increased loans and net interest income.
Quiver AI Summary
Landmark Bancorp, Inc. announced its second-quarter 2025 financial results, reporting diluted earnings per share of $0.75, down from $0.81 in the previous quarter, but up from $0.52 a year ago. Net earnings for the quarter were $4.4 million, slightly lower than $4.7 million in the prior quarter but significantly higher than $3.0 million in Q2 2024. The company experienced a 16% annualized increase in gross loans, alongside a 24.7% year-over-year growth in net interest income. While deposits decreased by $61.9 million from the previous quarter, they still showed a year-over-year increase. The return on average assets for the quarter was 1.11% and on average equity was 12.25%. The Board declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid on August 27, 2025. The CEO highlighted the strong loan demand and disciplined expense management contributing to the positive financial performance.
Potential Positives
- Landmark Bancorp reported a strong year-over-year increase in net earnings for the second quarter of 2025, totaling $4.4 million, up from $3.0 million in the same quarter of the prior year.
- The company's diluted earnings per share increased to $0.75 for the second quarter of 2025, which is significantly higher than the $0.52 reported for the same quarter last year.
- Total gross loans increased by $42.9 million, representing a robust annualized growth rate of 16.0% compared to the prior quarter, indicating strong demand for loans, particularly in commercial and residential sectors.
- The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share for common stockholders, signaling continued confidence in the company's performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- Net earnings for the second quarter decreased from the previous quarter, indicating potential instability in financial performance.
- Total deposits declined significantly by $61.9 million from the prior quarter, which may raise concerns about liquidity and customer retention.
- The allowance for credit losses increased, alongside a provision for credit losses of $1.0 million, suggesting heightened risk in the loan portfolio.
FAQ
What were Landmark Bancorp's earnings per share in Q2 2025?
Landmark Bancorp reported diluted earnings per share of $0.75 for the second quarter of 2025.
How did net earnings change compared to the previous year?
Net earnings grew to $4.4 million in Q2 2025, up from $3.0 million in Q2 2024.
What was the return on average equity for Q2 2025?
The return on average equity stood at 12.25% for the second quarter of 2025.
When is the cash dividend for shareholders scheduled?
The cash dividend of $0.21 per share will be paid on August 27, 2025.
What is Landmark Bancorp's loan growth rate for Q2 2025?
During Q2 2025, total gross loans increased by $42.9 million, an annualized growth rate of 16.0%.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$LARK Insider Trading Activity
$LARK insiders have traded $LARK stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LARK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK J. KOHLRUS has made 12 purchases buying 2,229 shares for an estimated $4,957,688 and 0 sales.
- MICHAEL E SCHEOPNER has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 57,050 shares for an estimated $1,647,317.
- PATRICK L ALEXANDER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,600 shares for an estimated $599,956.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LARK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $LARK stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 100,877 shares (+185.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,747,889
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 41,108 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,119,781
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 35,699 shares (+15.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $972,440
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 29,852 shares (+157.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $813,168
- FOURTHSTONE LLC removed 19,397 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $528,374
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 11,290 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $307,539
- ONEDIGITAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC added 10,075 shares (+71.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $274,443
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
Manhattan, KS, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.75 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.81 per share in the first quarter of 2025 and $0.52 per share in the same quarter of the prior year. Net earnings for the second quarter totaled $4.4 million, compared to $4.7 million in the prior quarter and $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the return on average assets was 1.11%, the return on average equity was 12.25% and the efficiency ratio
(
1)
was 62.8%.
For the first six months of 2025, diluted earnings per share totaled $1.56 compared to $1.01 during the same period in 2024. Net earnings for the first six months of 2025 totaled $9.1 million, compared to $5.8 million in the first six months of 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the return on average assets was 1.16%, the return on average equity was 12.96%, and the efficiency ratio
(
1)
was 63.4%.
Second Quarter 2025 Performance Highlights
●
Total gross loans increased in the second quarter 2025 by $42.9 million, an annualized increase of 16.0% over the prior quarter.
●
The net interest margin improved 7 basis points to 3.83% compared to 3.76% in prior quarter and 3.25% in the second quarter of the prior year.
●
Net interest income increased $564,000, or 4.3%, in the second quarter of 2025, and increased $2.7 million, or 24.7%, from the same quarter of the prior year.
●
Deposits increased $23.4 million, or 1.9%, from the same quarter of the prior year, and declined $61.9 million from the prior quarter.
●
Total assets increased $46.7 million, or 11.9% annualized, compared to the prior quarter.
●
Credit quality remained stable with net charge-offs totaling $40,000 in the second quarter.
●
Stockholders’ equity increased $5.7 million, and the ratio of equity to assets increased to 9.13% in the second quarter.
In making this announcement, Abby Wendel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, commented, “I am pleased to report continued strong net earnings this quarter driven by growth in loans and net interest income. Loan demand remained strong in the second quarter of 2025, especially for commercial, commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans as total gross loans increased by $42.9 million or 16.0% annualized. Despite a decrease in total deposits in the second quarter, we have sustained year-over-year growth of $23.4 million, or 1.9%. The strong growth in our loan portfolio led to net interest income growth of 24.7% over the previous year and continued expansion in our net interest margin, which increased to 3.83%. Non-interest income increased by 8.0% this quarter compared to the prior quarter and expenses were well controlled. Credit quality remained solid overall with minimal net charge-offs. A provision for credit losses of $1.0 million was recorded this quarter to reflect the growth in loans and higher reserves against individually evaluated loans on non-accrual. Our strong performance is a direct result of the daily commitment and effort our associates put into making Landmark the top choice for both customers and investors.”
Landmark’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid August 27, 2025, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2025.
Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Friday, July 25, 2025. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 703723. A replay of the call will be available through August 1, 2025, by dialing (855) 762-8306 and using access code 160217.
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $13.7 million representing an increase of $564,000, or 4.3%, compared to the previous quarter and an increase of $2.7 million, or 24.7%, in the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in net interest income this quarter was driven by higher interest income on loans and lower interest expense on deposits. The net interest margin increased to 3.83% during the second quarter from 3.76% during the prior quarter and 3.25% in the second quarter of the prior year. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans increased $791,000 to $17.2 million, due to higher average balances combined with higher yields on loans. Average loan balances increased $33.3 million, while the average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased 3 basis points to 6.37%. Interest on investment securities declined slightly due to lower balances, partially offset by higher earning rates. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, interest on deposits decreased $92,000, or 1.8%, due to lower rates and balances. Interest on other borrowed funds increased by $284,000, due to higher average balances. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 3 basis points to 2.14% while the average rate on other borrowed funds decreased 11 basis points to 4.98% in the second quarter of 2025.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income totaled $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $268,000 from the previous quarter. The increase in non-interest income during the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to increases of $178,000 in gains on sales of loans and $88,000 in fees and service charges.
Non-Interest Expense
During the second quarter of 2025, non-interest expense totaled $11.0 million, an increase of $200,000, or 1.9%, compared to the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to increases of $233,000 in data processing expense and $101,000 in other non-interest expense. The increase in data processing expense resulted from the implementation of additional services added and account growth, while the increase in other non-interest expense was primarily due to higher losses at our captive insurance subsidiary. Partially offsetting those increases was a decline in professional fees related to lower consulting and legal expenses during the quarter.
Income Tax Expense
Landmark recorded income tax expense of $944,000 in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. The effective tax rate was 17.7% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 17.8% in the first quarter of 2025.
Balance Sheet Highlights
As of June 30, 2025, gross loans totaled $1.1 billion, an increase of $42.9 million, or 16.0% annualized since March 31, 2025. During the quarter, loan growth was primarily comprised of one-to-four family residential real estate (growth of $21.5 million), commercial (growth of $13.4 million) and commercial real estate (growth of $10.9 million). Investment securities available-for-sale decreased $3.6 million during the second quarter of 2025 mainly due to maturities. Pre-tax unrealized net losses on the investment securities portfolio decreased from $17.1 million at March 31, 2025, to $13.9 million at June 30, 2025, mainly due to lower market rates for these securities at June 30, 2025.
Period end deposit balances decreased $61.9 million to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2025. The decline in deposits was driven by decreases in money market and checking accounts (decrease of $50.5 million), non-interest-bearing demand deposits (decrease of $16.5 million) and savings (decrease of $1.1 million), partially offset by an increase in certificates of deposit (increase of $6.2 million). The decrease in deposits was primarily driven by a decline in brokered deposits as well as lower core deposit balances at June 30, 2025. Total borrowings increased $105.9 million during the second quarter 2025 to fund asset growth and to offset lower deposit balances. At June 30, 2025, the loan to deposits ratio was 86.6% compared to 79.5% in the prior quarter.
Stockholders’ equity increased to $148.4 million (book value of $25.66 per share) as of June 30, 2025, from $142.7 million (book value of $24.69 per share) as of March 31, 2025. The increase in stockholders’ equity was due mainly to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses (lower unrealized net losses on investment securities) along with net earnings during the quarter. The ratio of equity to total assets increased to 9.13% on June 30, 2025, from 9.04% on March 31, 2025.
The allowance for credit losses totaled $13.8 million, or 1.23% of total gross loans on June 30, 2025, compared to $12.8 million, or 1.19% of total gross loans on March 31, 2025. Net loan charge-offs totaled $40,000 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $23,000 during the first quarter of 2025 and net recoveries of $52,000 in the second quarter of the prior year. A provision for credit losses on loans of $1.0 million was recorded in the second quarter of 2025 compared to no provision in the first quarter of 2025.
Non-performing loans totaled $17.0 million, or 1.52% of gross loans, at June 30, 2025, compared to $13.3 million, or 1.24% of gross loans, at March 31, 2025. Loans 30-89 days delinquent totaled $4.3 million, or 0.39% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $10.0 million, or 0.93% of gross loans, as of March 31, 2025.
About Landmark
Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 29 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit
www.banklandmark.com
for more information.
Contact:
Mark A. Herpich
Chief Financial Officer
(785) 565-2000
Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets, including the effects of inflationary pressures and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the threat or implementation of new, or changes to, existing policies, regulations, regulatory and other governmental agencies and executive orders, including tariffs, immigration policy, regulatory and other governmental agencies, DEI and ESG initiatives, consumer protection, foreign policy and tax regulations; ; (iii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (iv) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies; (v) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vi) rapid and expensive technological changes implemented by us and other parties in the financial services industry, including third-party vendors, which may be more difficult to implement or more expensive than anticipated or which may have unforeseen consequence to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (vii) our risk management framework; (viii) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (ix) the economic effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (x) the loss of key executives or employees; (xi) changes in consumer spending; (xii) integration of acquired businesses; (xiii) the commencement, cost and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us or to which the Company may become subject; (xiv) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xv) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist attacks, acts of war, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, or threats thereof, and the response of the United States to any such threats and attacks; (xvi) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xvii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xviii) concentrations within our loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including commercial real estate loans); (xix) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xx) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xxi) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxii) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our or our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxiii) declines in real estate values; (xxiv) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; (xxv) the Company’s success at managing and responding to the risks involved in the foregoing items; and (xxvi) any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark’s financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
25,038
$
21,881
$
20,275
$
21,211
$
23,889
Interest-bearing deposits at other banks
3,463
3,973
4,110
4,363
4,881
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value:
U.S. treasury securities
51,624
58,424
64,458
83,753
89,325
Municipal obligations, tax exempt
100,802
101,812
107,128
112,126
114,047
Municipal obligations, taxable
75,037
70,614
71,715
75,129
74,588
Agency mortgage-backed securities
124,979
125,142
129,211
140,004
142,499
Total investment securities available-for-sale
352,442
355,992
372,512
411,012
420,459
Investment securities held-to-maturity
3,730
3,701
3,672
3,643
3,613
Bank stocks, at cost
10,946
6,225
6,618
7,894
9,647
Loans:
One-to-four family residential real estate
377,133
355,632
352,209
344,380
332,090
Construction and land
26,373
28,645
25,328
23,454
30,480
Commercial real estate
370,455
359,579
345,159
324,016
318,850
Commercial
204,303
190,881
192,325
181,652
178,876
Agriculture
100,348
101,808
100,562
91,986
84,523
Municipal
6,938
7,082
7,091
7,098
6,556
Consumer
32,234
31,297
29,679
29,263
29,200
Total gross loans
1,117,784
1,074,924
1,052,353
1,001,849
980,575
Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process
(615
)
(426
)
(307
)
(63
)
(583
)
Allowance for credit losses
(13,762
)
(12,802
)
(12,825
)
(11,544
)
(10,903
)
Loans, net
1,103,407
1,061,696
1,039,221
990,242
969,089
Loans held for sale, at fair value
4,773
2,997
3,420
3,250
2,513
Bank owned life insurance
39,607
39,329
39,056
39,176
38,826
Premises and equipment, net
19,654
19,886
20,220
20,976
20,986
Goodwill
32,377
32,377
32,377
32,377
32,377
Other intangible assets, net
2,275
2,426
2,578
2,729
2,900
Mortgage servicing rights
3,082
3,045
3,061
3,041
2,997
Real estate owned, net
167
167
167
428
428
Other assets
23,904
24,894
26,855
23,309
28,149
Total assets
$
1,624,865
$
1,578,589
$
1,574,142
$
1,563,651
$
1,560,754
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing demand
351,993
368,480
351,595
360,188
360,631
Money market and checking
562,919
613,459
636,963
565,629
546,385
Savings
148,092
149,223
145,514
145,825
150,996
Certificates of deposit
210,897
204,660
194,694
203,860
192,470
Total deposits
1,273,901
1,335,822
1,328,766
1,275,502
1,250,482
FHLB and other borrowings
155,110
48,767
53,046
92,050
131,330
Subordinated debentures
21,651
21,651
21,651
21,651
21,651
Repurchase agreements
5,825
6,256
13,808
9,528
8,745
Accrued interest and other liabilities
20,002
23,442
20,656
25,229
20,292
Total liabilities
1,476,489
1,435,938
1,437,927
1,423,960
1,432,500
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
58
58
58
55
55
Additional paid-in capital
95,266
95,148
95,051
89,532
89,469
Retained earnings
63,612
60,422
56,934
60,549
57,774
Treasury stock, at cost
-
-
-
(396
)
(330
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(10,560
)
(12,977
)
(15,828
)
(10,049
)
(18,714
)
Total stockholders’ equity
148,376
142,651
136,215
139,691
128,254
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,624,865
$
1,578,589
$
1,574,142
$
1,563,651
$
1,560,754
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)
Three months ended,
Six months ended,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Interest income:
Loans
$
17,186
$
16,395
$
15,022
$
33,581
$
29,512
Investment securities:
Taxable
2,163
2,180
2,359
4,343
4,787
Tax-exempt
701
719
759
1,420
1,523
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
48
48
40
96
103
Total interest income
20,098
19,342
18,180
39,440
35,925
Interest expense:
Deposits
5,144
5,236
5,673
10,380
11,130
FHLB and other borrowings
861
565
1,027
1,426
2,049
Subordinated debentures
358
357
418
715
830
Repurchase agreements
52
65
88
117
195
Total interest expense
6,415
6,223
7,206
12,638
14,204
Net interest income
13,683
13,119
10,974
26,802
21,721
Provision for credit losses
1,000
-
-
1,000
300
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
12,683
13,119
10,974
25,802
21,421
Non-interest income:
Fees and service charges
2,476
2,388
2,691
4,864
5,152
Gains on sales of loans, net
740
562
648
1,302
1,160
Bank owned life insurance
278
272
248
550
493
Losses on sales of investment securities, net
-
(2
)
-
(2
)
-
Other
132
138
133
270
315
Total non-interest income
3,626
3,358
3,720
6,984
7,120
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
6,234
6,154
5,504
12,388
11,036
Occupancy and equipment
1,244
1,252
1,294
2,496
2,684
Data processing
629
396
492
1,025
973
Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles
238
239
256
477
668
Professional fees
540
745
649
1,285
1,296
Valuation allowance on real estate held for sale
-
-
979
-
1,108
Other
2,076
1,975
1,921
4,051
3,881
Total non-interest expense
10,961
10,761
11,095
21,722
21,646
Earnings before income taxes
5,348
5,716
3,599
11,064
6,895
Income tax expense
944
1,015
587
1,959
1,105
Net earnings
$
4,404
$
4,701
$
3,012
$
9,105
$
5,790
Net earnings per share (1)
Basic
$
0.76
$
0.81
$
0.52
$
1.58
$
1.01
Diluted
0.75
0.81
0.52
1.56
1.01
Dividends per share (1)
0.21
0.21
0.20
0.42
0.40
Shares outstanding at end of period (1)
5,783,312
5,778,610
5,743,044
5,783,312
5,743,044
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1)
5,782,555
5,777,593
5,745,310
5,780,930
5,744,381
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)
5,840,923
5,814,650
5,748,053
5,827,844
5,748,332
Tax equivalent net interest income
$
13,851
$
13,291
$
11,167
$
27,142
$
22,075
(1) Share and per share values at or for the periods ended June 30, 2024 have been adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2024.
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Select Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)
As of or for the
As of or for the
three months ended,
six months ended,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets (1)
1.11
%
1.21
%
0.78
%
1.16
%
0.75
%
Return on average equity (1)
12.25
%
13.71
%
9.72
%
12.96
%
9.30
%
Net interest margin (1)(2)
3.83
%
3.76
%
3.21
%
3.80
%
3.16
%
Effective tax rate
17.7
%
17.8
%
16.3
%
17.7
%
16.0
%
Efficiency ratio (3)
62.8
%
64.1
%
67.9
%
63.4
%
70.0
%
Non-interest income to total income (3)
20.9
%
20.4
%
25.3
%
20.7
%
24.7
%
Average balances:
Investment securities
$
363,878
$
377,845
$
437,136
$
370,823
$
447,034
Loans
1,081,865
1,048,585
955,104
1,065,317
950,420
Assets
1,592,939
1,574,295
1,545,816
1,583,669
1,550,739
Interest-bearing deposits
965,214
979,787
936,237
972,460
935,827
FHLB and other borrowings
74,007
48,428
72,875
61,288
72,747
Subordinated debentures
21,651
21,651
21,651
21,651
21,651
Repurchase agreements
6,683
8,634
11,524
7,653
12,947
Stockholders’ equity
$
144,151
$
139,068
$
124,624
$
141,623
$
125,235
Average tax equivalent yield/cost (1):
Investment securities
3.34
%
3.29
%
3.04
%
3.32
%
2.99
%
Loans
6.37
%
6.34
%
6.33
%
6.36
%
6.25
%
Total interest-bearing assets
5.60
%
5.53
%
5.29
%
5.56
%
5.20
%
Interest-bearing deposits
2.14
%
2.17
%
2.44
%
2.15
%
2.39
%
FHLB and other borrowings
4.67
%
4.73
%
5.67
%
4.69
%
5.66
%
Subordinated debentures
6.63
%
6.69
%
7.76
%
6.66
%
7.71
%
Repurchase agreements
3.12
%
3.05
%
3.07
%
3.08
%
3.03
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.41
%
2.38
%
2.78
%
2.40
%
2.74
%
Capital ratios:
Equity to total assets
9.13
%
9.04
%
8.22
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)
7.15
%
6.99
%
6.09
%
Book value per share
$
25.66
$
24.69
$
22.33
Tangible book value per share (3)
$
19.66
$
18.66
$
16.19
Rollforward of allowance for credit losses (loans):
Beginning balance
$
12,802
$
12,825
$
10,851
$
12,825
$
10,608
Charge-offs
(103
)
(108
)
(119
)
(211
)
(260
)
Recoveries
63
85
171
148
305
Provision for credit losses for loans
1,000
-
-
1,000
250
Ending balance
$
13,762
$
12,802
$
10,903
$
13,762
$
10,903
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments
$
150
$
150
$
300
Non-performing assets:
Non-accrual loans
$
16,984
$
13,280
$
5,007
Accruing loans over 90 days past due
-
-
-
Real estate owned
167
167
428
Total non-performing assets
$
17,151
$
13,447
$
5,435
Loans 30-89 days delinquent
$
4,321
$
9,977
$
1,872
Other ratios:
Loans to deposits
86.62
%
79.48
%
77.50
%
Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding
0.39
%
0.93
%
0.19
%
Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding
1.52
%
1.24
%
0.51
%
Total non-performing assets to total assets
1.06
%
0.85
%
0.35
%
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans outstanding
1.23
%
1.19
%
1.11
%
Allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans
81.03
%
96.40
%
217.76
%
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)
0.01
%
0.01
%
-0.02
%
0.01
%
-0.01
%
(1
)
Information is annualized.
(2
)
Net interest margin is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis, using a 21% federal tax rate.
(3
)
Non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Finacials Measures (unaudited)
As of or for the
As of or for the
three months ended,
six months ended,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Non-GAAP financial ratio reconciliation:
Total non-interest expense
$
10,961
$
10,761
$
11,095
$
21,722
$
21,646
Less: foreclosure and real estate owned expense
49
(50
)
39
(1
)
(11
)
Less: amortization of other intangibles
(151
)
(152
)
(171
)
(303
)
(341
)
Less: valuation allowance on real estate held for sale
-
-
(979
)
-
(1,108
)
Adjusted non-interest expense (A)
10,859
10,559
9,984
21,418
20,186
Net interest income (B)
13,683
13,119
10,974
26,802
21,721
Non-interest income
3,626
3,358
3,720
6,984
7,120
Less: losses on sales of investment securities, net
-
2
-
2
-
Less: gains on sales of premises and equipment and foreclosed assets
(9
)
-
-
(9
)
9
Adjusted non-interest income (C)
$
3,617
$
3,360
$
3,720
$
6,977
$
7,129
Efficiency ratio (A/(B+C))
62.8
%
64.1
%
67.9
%
63.4
%
70.0
%
Non-interest income to total income (C/(B+C))
20.9
%
20.4
%
25.3
%
20.7
%
24.7
%
Total stockholders’ equity
$
148,376
$
142,651
$
128,254
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
(34,652
)
(34,803
)
(35,277
)
Tangible equity (D)
$
113,724
$
107,848
$
92,977
Total assets
$
1,624,865
$
1,578,589
$
1,560,754
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
(34,652
)
(34,803
)
(35,277
)
Tangible assets (E)
$
1,590,213
$
1,543,786
$
1,525,477
Tangible equity to tangible assets (D/E)
7.15
%
6.99
%
6.09
%
Shares outstanding at end of period (F)
5,783,312
5,778,610
5,743,044
Tangible book value per share (D/F)
$
19.66
$
18.66
$
16.19
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.