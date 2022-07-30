Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.21

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.21 per share on the 24th of August. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.4%.

Landmark Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Landmark Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on Landmark Bancorp's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 29%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 9.2% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 29%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGM:LARK Historic Dividend July 30th 2022

Landmark Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.444, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.84. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.6% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Landmark Bancorp Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Landmark Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.2% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Landmark Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in Landmark Bancorp in our latest insider ownership analysis. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

