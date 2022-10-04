Landmark Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LARK) top owners are individual investors with 56% stake, while22% is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 56% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 22% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Landmark Bancorp, beginning with the chart below. NasdaqGM:LARK Ownership Breakdown October 4th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Landmark Bancorp?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Landmark Bancorp. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Landmark Bancorp's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NasdaqGM:LARK Earnings and Revenue Growth October 4th 2022

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Landmark Bancorp. The company's largest shareholder is Michael Brilley, with ownership of 5.2%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 4.8% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.9% by the third-largest shareholder. Richard Ball, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. In addition, we found that Michael Scheopner, the CEO has 2.5% of the shares allocated to their name.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Landmark Bancorp

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Landmark Bancorp, Inc.. Insiders own US$28m worth of shares in the US$128m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 56% of Landmark Bancorp shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Landmark Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Landmark Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

