Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 16, 2021

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LARK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that LARK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LARK was $25.4, representing a -4.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.50 and a 78.39% increase over the 52 week low of $14.24.

LARK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). LARK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.09.

