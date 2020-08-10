Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 11, 2020

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 26, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LARK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that LARK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.6, the dividend yield is 3.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LARK was $21.6, representing a -22.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.78 and a 44.48% increase over the 52 week low of $14.95.

LARK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). LARK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.14.

