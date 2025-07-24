Landmark Bancorp Inc. Reveals Climb In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $4.40 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $3.01 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to $20.10 million from $18.18 million last year.

Landmark Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

