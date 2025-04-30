Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Earnings with Net Income of $4.7 Million and Increased Loan Growth

Landmark Bancorp reports Q1 2025 net income of $4.7 million, with increased earnings per share and loan growth.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. reported a net income of $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting an increase in diluted earnings per share to $0.81, up from $0.57 in the previous quarter and $0.48 in the same quarter last year. The bank achieved a return on average assets of 1.21% and a return on average equity of 13.71%. Key performance highlights include a loan growth of $22.6 million (annualized increase of 8.7%), a net interest margin improvement to 3.76%, and a $42.3 million increase in deposits year-over-year. Non-interest expenses also decreased by $1.1 million compared to the prior quarter. The overall credit quality remained stable with minimal net charge-offs. Landmark’s Board declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, payable on June 4, 2025.

Potential Positives

Reported diluted earnings per share increased to $0.81, a significant rise from $0.57 in the prior quarter and $0.48 from the same quarter last year, indicating strong financial performance.

Net income for the first quarter reached $4.7 million, up from $3.3 million in the previous quarter and $2.8 million year-over-year, reflecting effective growth strategies.

Net interest margin improved by 25 basis points to 3.76%, supported by a reduction in interest expense and an increase in loan interest income.

Management's commentary indicated solid loan demand, particularly in commercial real estate and residential mortgages, which bodes well for future growth opportunities.

Potential Negatives

Non-interest income declined by $13,000 from the previous quarter, primarily due to a significant drop in bank owned life insurance income and lower deposit-related fee income, indicating volatility in revenue sources.

Despite a decrease in net loan charge-offs, the increase in loans 30-89 days delinquent from $6.2 million to $10.0 million could signal potential future credit quality issues.

The cash dividend declared of $0.21 per share represents only a slight increase from the previous quarter, which may convey limited growth prospects to investors.

FAQ

What were the diluted earnings per share for Landmark Bancorp in Q1 2025?

The diluted earnings per share for Q1 2025 were $0.81.

How much did Landmark Bancorp's net income increase in Q1 2025?

Net income increased to $4.7 million in Q1 2025, up from $3.3 million in the prior quarter.

What was the return on average assets for Landmark Bancorp?

The return on average assets was 1.21% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

When is Landmark Bancorp's cash dividend scheduled to be paid?

The cash dividend of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 4, 2025.

How much did loans grow in Q1 2025 at Landmark Bancorp?

Loans grew by $22.6 million, representing an annualized increase of 8.7% over the prior quarter.

Full Release



Manhattan, KS, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.81 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $0.57 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year. Net income for the first quarter totaled $4.7 million, compared to $3.3 million in the prior quarter and $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the return on average assets was 1.21%, the return on average equity was 13.71% and the efficiency ratio



(





1)



was 64.1%.







First Quarter 2025 Performance Highlights









Loan growth totaled $22.6 million or an annualized increase of 8.7% over the prior quarter.



Loan growth totaled $22.6 million or an annualized increase of 8.7% over the prior quarter.



Net interest margin improved 25 basis points to 3.76% compared to 3.51% in prior quarter.



Net interest margin improved 25 basis points to 3.76% compared to 3.51% in prior quarter.



Deposits increased $42.3 million, or 3.3%, from the same quarter last year and $7.1 million, or 2.2%, from prior quarter.



Deposits increased $42.3 million, or 3.3%, from the same quarter last year and $7.1 million, or 2.2%, from prior quarter.



Other borrowed funds decreased $11.8 million compared to the prior quarter.



Other borrowed funds decreased $11.8 million compared to the prior quarter.



Non-interest expenses declined $1.1 million compared to the prior quarter.



Non-interest expenses declined $1.1 million compared to the prior quarter.



Credit quality remained stable with net charge-offs totaling $23,000 in the first quarter.



Credit quality remained stable with net charge-offs totaling $23,000 in the first quarter.



Ratio of equity to assets increased to 9.04% this quarter.











In making this announcement, Abby Wendel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, commented, “I am pleased to report strong growth in net income this quarter driven by growth in net interest income, lower expenses and excellent credit quality. We continued to experience solid loan demand in the first quarter 2025, especially for commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans. In the first quarter 2025, total gross loans increased by $22.6 million or 8.7% (annualized) with growth in most loan categories. Total deposits also increased in the first quarter by $7.1 million, exceeding the typical seasonal decline in money market and interest checking accounts. Over the last two quarters, deposits have increased over $60 million. Other borrowed funds declined by $11.8 million, which reduced interest expense and improved our net interest margin. Growth in our balance sheet, plus the shift in our funding position led to net interest income growth of 22.1% over the previous year and net interest margin expansion of 25 basis points to 3.76%. Non-interest expense also declined this quarter by $1.1 million compared to the prior quarter. Credit quality remained solid overall with minimal net charge-offs, and no provision for credit losses was taken this quarter. These strong results are a tribute to the associates who work hard every day to make Landmark the bank of choice for our customers and stockholders.”





Landmark’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid June 4, 2025, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 21, 2025.





Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results at 9:30 a.m. (Central time) on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 866149. A replay of the call will be available through May 8, 2025, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 282640.







Net Interest Income







Net interest income in the first quarter of 2025 amounted to $13.1 million representing an increase of $720,000, or 5.8%, compared to the previous quarter. The increase in net interest income resulted from a combination of both higher interest income on loans and lower interest expense on deposits and other borrowed funds (FHLB, repurchase agreements and other debt). Net interest margin increased to 3.76% during the first quarter from 3.51% during the prior quarter. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans increased $440,000 to $16.4 million due to higher average balances combined with higher yields on loans. Average loan balances increased $38.4 million, while the average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased 6 basis points to 6.34%. Interest on investment securities declined slightly due to lower balances, partially offset by higher earning rates. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, interest on deposits decreased $114,000, or 2.1%, due to lower rates as average interest-bearing deposit balances increased by $34.8 million. Interest on other borrowed funds declined by $216,000, due to lower rates and average balances. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 8 basis points to 2.17% while the average rate on other borrowed funds decreased 15 basis points to 5.09% in the first quarter.







Non-Interest Income







Non-interest income totaled $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $13,000 from the previous quarter. The decrease in non-interest income during the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $704,000 decline in bank owned life insurance income relating to one-time benefits recorded in the fourth quarter, coupled with a $322,000 decline in fees and service charges relating to lower deposit related fee income, partially due to fewer days in the quarter. Partially offsetting those declines was a $1.0 million loss on the sales of lower yielding investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a loss of only $2,000 in the first quarter of 2025.





(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation.







Non-Interest Expense







During the first quarter of 2025, non-interest expense totaled $10.8 million, a decrease of $1.1 million compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in non-interest expense was primarily due to decreases of $350,000 in other non-interest expense, $298,000 in occupancy and equipment and $298,000 in professional fees. The decreases in other non-interest expenses and occupancy and equipment were primarily related to branch closures in 2024 and associated cost savings in 2025. The decrease in professional fees this quarter was primarily due to higher consulting costs in the prior quarter related to several initiatives.







Income Tax Expense (Benefit)







Landmark recorded income tax expense of $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to an income tax benefit of $886,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate was 17.8% in the first quarter of 2025. The fourth quarter of 2024 included the recognition of $1.0 million of previously unrecognized tax benefits, which significantly reduced the effective tax rate.







Balance Sheet Highlights







As of March 31, 2025, gross loans totaled $1.1 billion, an increase of $22.6 million, or 8.7% annualized since December 31, 2024. During the quarter, loan growth was primarily comprised of commercial real estate (growth of $14.4 million), one-to-four family residential real estate (growth of $3.4 million) and construction and land loans (growth of $3.3 million). Investment securities decreased $16.5 million during the first quarter of 2025 mainly due to maturities. Pre-tax unrealized net losses on the investment securities portfolio decreased from $20.9 million at December 31, 2024, to $17.1 million at March 31, 2025, mainly due to lower market rates for these securities at March 31, 2025.





Period end deposit balances increased $7.1 million to $1.3 billion at March 31, 2025. The increase in deposits was driven by increases in non-interest-bearing demand deposits (increase of $16.9 million), certificates of deposit (increase of $10.0 million) and savings (increase of $3.7 million), partially offset by a decline in money market and checking accounts (decrease of $23.5 million). The decrease in money market and checking accounts was mainly driven by a seasonal decline in public fund deposit account balances. Total borrowings decreased $11.8 million during the first quarter 2025. At March 31, 2025, the loan to deposits ratio was 79.5% compared to 78.2% in the prior quarter.





Stockholders’ equity increased to $142.7 million (book value of $24.69 per share) as of March 31, 2025, from $136.2 million (book value of $23.59 per share) as of December 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders’ equity was due mainly to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses (lower unrealized net losses on investment securities) along with net earnings from the quarter. The ratio of equity to total assets increased to 9.04% on March 31, 2025, from 8.65% on December 31, 2024.





The allowance for credit losses totaled $12.8 million, or 1.19% of total gross loans on March 31, 2025, compared to $12.8 million, or 1.22% of total gross loans on December 31, 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $23,000 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $219,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024. No provision for credit losses on loans was recorded in the first quarter of 2025 compared to a provision of $1.5 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Non-performing loans totaled $13.3 million, or 1.24% of gross loans, at March 31, 2025, compared to $13.1 million, or 1.25% of gross loans, at December 31, 2024. Loans 30-89 days delinquent totaled $10.0 million, or 0.93% of gross loans, as of March 31, 2025, compared to $6.2 million, or 0.59% of gross loans, as of December 31, 2024.







About Landmark







Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 29 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit



www.banklandmark.com



for more information.









Contact:









Mark A. Herpich









Chief Financial Officer









(785) 565-2000

















Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements





This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets, including the effects of inflationary pressures and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; (ii) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business, including changes in interpretation or prioritization of such laws, regulations and policies; (iii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (iv) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies; (v) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) our risk management framework; (viii) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (ix) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the threat or implementation of, or changes to, existing policies and executive orders, including tariffs, immigration policy, regulatory and other governmental agencies, foreign policy and tax regulations; (x) the economic effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (xi) the loss of key executives or employees; (xii) changes in consumer spending; (xiii) integration of acquired businesses; (xiv) the commencement, cost and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us or to which the Company may become subject; (xv) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xvi) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist attacks, acts of war, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, or threats thereof, and the response of the United States to any such threats and attacks; (xvii) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xviii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xix) concentrations within our loan portfolio, concentration large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients (including commercial real estate loans); (xx) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xxi) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xxii) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxiii) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our or our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxiv) declines in real estate values; (xxv) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; (xxvi) the Company’s success at managing and responding to the risks involved in the foregoing items; and (xxvii) any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark’s financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.











LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





















Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

























































































(Dollars in thousands)











March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,





















2025













2024













2024













2024













2024















Assets







































































Cash and cash equivalents









$





21,881













$





20,275













$





21,211













$





23,889













$





16,468













Interest-bearing deposits at other banks













3,973

















4,110

















4,363

















4,881

















4,920













Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value:

























































































U.S. treasury securities













58,424

















64,458

















83,753

















89,325

















93,683













Municipal obligations, tax exempt













101,812

















107,128

















112,126

















114,047

















118,445













Municipal obligations, taxable













70,614

















71,715

















75,129

















74,588

















75,371













Agency mortgage-backed securities













125,142

















129,211

















140,004

















142,499

















149,777













Total investment securities available-for-sale













355,992

















372,512

















411,012

















420,459

















437,276













Investment securities held-to-maturity













3,701

















3,672

















3,643

















3,613

















3,584













Bank stocks, at cost













6,225

















6,618

















7,894

















9,647

















7,850













Loans:

























































































One-to-four family residential real estate













355,632

















352,209

















344,380

















332,090

















312,833













Construction and land













28,645

















25,328

















23,454

















30,480

















24,823













Commercial real estate













359,579

















345,159

















324,016

















318,850

















323,397













Commercial













190,881

















192,325

















181,652

















178,876

















181,945













Agriculture













101,808

















100,562

















91,986

















84,523

















86,808













Municipal













7,082

















7,091

















7,098

















6,556

















5,690













Consumer













31,297

















29,679

















29,263

















29,200

















28,544













Total gross loans













1,074,924

















1,052,353

















1,001,849

















980,575

















964,040













Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process













(426





)













(307





)













(63





)













(583





)













(578





)









Allowance for credit losses













(12,802





)













(12,825





)













(11,544





)













(10,903





)













(10,851





)









Loans, net













1,061,696

















1,039,221

















990,242

















969,089

















952,611













Loans held for sale, at fair value













2,997

















3,420

















3,250

















2,513

















2,697













Bank owned life insurance













39,329

















39,056

















39,176

















38,826

















38,578













Premises and equipment, net













19,886

















20,220

















20,976

















20,986

















20,696













Goodwill













32,377

















32,377

















32,377

















32,377

















32,377













Other intangible assets, net













2,426

















2,578

















2,729

















2,900

















3,071













Mortgage servicing rights













3,045

















3,061

















3,041

















2,997

















2,977













Real estate owned, net













167

















167

















428

















428

















428













Other assets













24,894

















26,855

















23,309

















28,149

















29,684













Total assets









$





1,578,589













$





1,574,142













$





1,563,651













$





1,560,754













$





1,553,217







































































































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



























































































Liabilities:

























































































Deposits:

























































































Non-interest-bearing demand













368,480

















351,595

















360,188

















360,631

















364,386













Money market and checking













613,459

















636,963

















565,629

















546,385

















583,315













Savings













149,223

















145,514

















145,825

















150,996

















154,000













Certificates of deposit













204,660

















194,694

















203,860

















192,470

















191,823













Total deposits













1,335,822

















1,328,766

















1,275,502

















1,250,482

















1,293,524













FHLB and other borrowings













48,767

















53,046

















92,050

















131,330

















74,716













Subordinated debentures













21,651

















21,651

















21,651

















21,651

















21,651













Repurchase agreements













6,256

















13,808

















9,528

















8,745

















15,895













Accrued interest and other liabilities













23,442

















20,656

















25,229

















20,292

















20,760













Total liabilities













1,435,938

















1,437,927

















1,423,960

















1,432,500

















1,426,546













Stockholders' equity:

























































































Common stock













58

















58

















55

















55

















55













Additional paid-in capital













95,148

















95,051

















89,532

















89,469

















89,364













Retained earnings













60,422

















56,934

















60,549

















57,774

















55,912













Treasury stock, at cost













-

















-

















(396





)













(330





)













(249





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(12,977





)













(15,828





)













(10,049





)













(18,714





)













(18,411





)









Total stockholders' equity













142,651

















136,215

















139,691

















128,254

















126,671













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





1,578,589













$





1,574,142













$





1,563,651













$





1,560,754













$





1,553,217



























LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

















Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)





























(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)











Three months ended,





















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,





















2025













2024













2024













Interest income:

























































Loans









$





16,395













$





15,955













$





14,490













Investment securities:

























































Taxable













2,180

















2,210

















2,428













Tax-exempt













719

















738

















764













Interest-bearing deposits at banks













48

















49

















63













Total interest income













19,342

















18,952

















17,745













Interest expense:

























































Deposits













5,236

















5,350

















5,457













FHLB and other borrowings













565

















737

















1,022













Subordinated debentures













357

















389

















412













Repurchase agreements













65

















77

















107













Total interest expense













6,223

















6,553

















6,998













Net interest income













13,119

















12,399

















10,747













Provision for credit losses













-

















1,500

















300













Net interest income after provision for credit losses













13,119

















10,899

















10,447













Non-interest income:

























































Fees and service charges













2,388

















2,710

















2,461













Gains on sales of loans, net













562

















522

















512













Bank owned life insurance













272

















976

















245













Losses on sales of investment securities, net













(2





)













(1,031





)













-













Other













138

















194

















182













Total non-interest income













3,358

















3,371

















3,400













Non-interest expense:

























































Compensation and benefits













6,154

















6,264

















5,532













Occupancy and equipment













1,252

















1,550

















1,390













Data processing













396

















452

















481













Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles













239

















240

















412













Professional fees













745

















1,043

















647













Valuation allowance on real estate held for sale













-

















-

















129













Other













1,975

















2,325

















1,960













Total non-interest expense













10,761

















11,874

















10,551













Earnings before income taxes













5,716

















2,396

















3,296













Income tax expense (benefit)













1,015

















(886





)













518













Net earnings









$





4,701













$





3,282













$





2,778





































































Net earnings per share (1)

























































Basic









$





0.81













$





0.57













$





0.48













Diluted













0.81

















0.57

















0.48













Dividends per share (1)













0.21

















0.20

















0.20













Shares outstanding at end of period (1)













5,778,610

















5,775,198

















5,747,560













Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1)













5,777,593

















5,775,227

















5,743,452













Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)













5,814,650

















5,789,764

















5,748,595





































































Tax equivalent net interest income









$





13,291













$





12,574













$





10,925





































































(1) Share and per share values at or for the periods ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2024 have been adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2024.























LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Select Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)













































(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)











As of or for the





three months ended,

















March 31,









December 31,









March 31,

















2025









2024









2024











Performance ratios:



























































Return on average assets (1)













1.21





%













0.83





%













0.72





%









Return on average equity (1)













13.71





%













9.54





%













8.88





%









Net interest margin (1)(2)













3.76





%













3.51





%













3.12





%









Effective tax rate













17.8





%













-37.0





%













15.7





%









Efficiency ratio (3)













64.1





%













70.8





%













72.1





%









Non-interest income to total income (3)













20.4





%













25.0





%













24.1





%



































































Average balances:



























































Investment securities









$





377,845













$





409,648













$





456,933













Loans













1,048,585

















1,010,153

















945,737













Assets













1,574,295

















1,568,821

















1,555,662













Interest-bearing deposits













979,787

















944,969

















935,417













FHLB and other borrowings













48,428

















57,507

















72,618













Subordinated debentures













21,651

















21,651

















21,651













Repurchase agreements













8,634

















12,212

















14,371













Stockholders' equity









$





139,068













$





136,933













$





125,846







































































Average tax equivalent yield/cost





(1)





:



























































Investment securities













3.29





%













3.03





%













2.96





%









Loans













6.34





%













6.28





%













6.16





%









Total interest-bearing assets













5.53





%













5.34





%













5.11





%









Interest-bearing deposits













2.17





%













2.25





%













2.35





%









FHLB and other borrowings













4.73





%













5.10





%













5.66





%









Subordinated debentures













6.69





%













7.15





%













7.65





%









Repurchase agreements













3.05





%













2.51





%













2.99





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities













2.38





%













2.52





%













2.70





%



































































Capital ratios:



























































Equity to total assets













9.04





%













8.65





%













8.16





%









Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)













6.99





%













6.58





%













6.01





%









Book value per share









$





24.69













$





23.59













$





22.04













Tangible book value per share (3)









$





18.66













$





17.53













$





15.87







































































Rollforward of allowance for credit losses (loans):



























































Beginning balance









$





12,825













$





11,544













$





10,608













Charge-offs













(108





)













(246





)













(141





)









Recoveries













85

















27

















134













Provision for credit losses for loans













—

















1,500

















250













Ending balance









$





12,802













$





12,825













$





10,851





































































Allowance for unfunded loan commitments









$





150













$





150













$





300







































































Non-performing assets:



























































Non-accrual loans









$





13,280













$





13,115













$





3,621













Accruing loans over 90 days past due













—

















—

















—













Real estate owned













167

















167

















428













Total non-performing assets









$





13,447













$





13,282













$





4,049





































































Loans 30-89 days delinquent









$





9,977













$





6,201













$





4,064







































































Other ratios:



























































Loans to deposits













79.48





%













78.21





%













73.64





%









Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding













0.93





%













0.59





%













0.42





%









Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding













1.24





%













1.25





%













0.38





%









Total non-performing assets to total assets













0.85





%













0.84





%













0.26





%









Allowance for credit losses to gross loans outstanding













1.19





%













1.22





%













1.13





%









Allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans













96.40





%













97.79





%













299.67





%









Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)













0.01





%













0.09





%













0.00





%

































































(1) Information is annualized.













(2) Net interest margin is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis, using a 21% federal tax rate.









(3) Non-GAAP financial measures. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.























LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Non-GAAP Finacials Measures (unaudited)













































(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)











As of or for the





three months ended,

















March 31,









December 31,









March 31,

















2025









2024









2024











































Non-GAAP financial ratio reconciliation:



























































Total non-interest expense









$





10,761













$





11,874













$





10,551













Less: foreclosure and real estate owned expense













(50





)













(13





)













(50





)









Less: amortization of other intangibles













(152





)













(151





)













(170





)









Less: valuation allowance on real estate held for sale













—

















—

















(129





)









Adjusted non-interest expense (A)













10,559

















11,710

















10,202





































































Net interest income (B)













13,119

















12,399

















10,747





































































Non-interest income













3,358

















3,371

















3,400













Less: losses on sales of investment securities, net













2

















1,031

















—













Less: gains on sales of premises and equipment and foreclosed assets













—

















(273





)













9













Adjusted non-interest income (C)









$





3,360













$





4,129













$





3,409





































































Efficiency ratio (A/(B+C))













64.1





%













70.8





%













72.1





%









Non-interest income to total income (C/(B+C))













20.4





%













25.0





%













24.1





%

































































Total stockholders' equity









$





142,651













$





136,215













$





126,671













Less: goodwill and other intangible assets













(34,803





)













(34,955





)













(35,448





)









Tangible equity (D)









$





107,848













$





101,260













$





91,223





































































Total assets









$





1,578,589













$





1,574,142













$





1,553,217













Less: goodwill and other intangible assets













(34,803





)













(34,955





)













(35,448





)









Tangible assets (E)









$





1,543,786













$





1,539,187













$





1,517,769





































































Tangible equity to tangible assets (D/E)













6.99





%













6.58





%













6.01





%

































































Shares outstanding at end of period (F)













5,778,610

















5,775,198

















5,747,560





































































Tangible book value per share (D/F)









$





18.66













$





17.53













$





15.87











