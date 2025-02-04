Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Reports Q4 2024 Earnings Results and Year-End Performance

Landmark Bancorp reported a 6.3% increase in annual net income, with fourth-quarter earnings per share at $0.57.
Landmark Bancorp, Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ending December 31, 2024. The company reported diluted earnings per share of $0.57 for Q4, down from $0.68 in the previous quarter but up from $0.46 a year earlier, with net income reaching $3.3 million. For the full year, earnings per share increased to $2.26 from $2.13 in 2023, with net earnings of $13 million, up 6.3%. Loan growth was strong, with an annualized increase of 20.1% in Q4, while deposits also rose significantly. The bank's return on average equity was 9.54% for the quarter, and its efficiency ratio was 70.0%. Despite facing losses from the repositioning of its investment portfolio, credit quality remained stable. Landmark's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid on March 5, 2025.
Potential Positives
- Landmark Bancorp reported a 6.3% increase in net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, totaling $13.0 million compared to $12.2 million in 2023.
- The company achieved a significant 20.1% annualized increase in loan growth during the fourth quarter, totaling $50.5 million, indicating strong demand for their lending products.
- Landmark announced a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, reaffirming its commitment to returning value to shareholders, alongside a continuous stock dividend payment for 24 consecutive years.
- Net interest margin improved to 3.51% from 3.30% in the prior quarter, showcasing the company's effective interest income management amid changing market conditions.
Potential Negatives
- Fourth quarter diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.57, down from $0.68 in the previous quarter, indicating a decline in profitability.
- Non-interest income fell significantly by $882,000 compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to a $1.0 million loss on sales of investment securities, which may raise concerns about revenue generation and risk management.
- Total stockholders’ equity decreased from $139.7 million to $136.2 million, reflecting increased accumulated other comprehensive losses, which could indicate potential financial instability.
FAQ
What were Landmark Bancorp's diluted earnings per share for Q4 2024?
Landmark Bancorp reported diluted earnings per share of $0.57 for the fourth quarter of 2024.
How much did Landmark's net income increase year-over-year?
Net income in 2024 totaled $13.0 million, an increase of 6.3% from $12.2 million in 2023.
What was the loan growth rate for Landmark Bancorp in Q4 2024?
In Q4 2024, loan growth was $50.5 million, representing an annualized increase of 20.1%.
When is Landmark's next conference call to discuss financial results?
The conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Central time on February 5, 2025.
What dividend did Landmark Bancorp declare for common stockholders?
Landmark declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, payable on March 5, 2025.
Full Release
Manhattan, KS, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.57 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.68 per share in the third quarter of 2024 and $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year. Net income for the fourth quarter totaled $3.3 million, compared to $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $3.9 million in the prior quarter. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the return on average assets was 0.83%, the return on average equity was 9.54% and the efficiency ratio was 70.0%.
For the year ended December 31, 2024, diluted earnings per share totaled $2.26 compared to $2.13 during 2023. Net earnings for 2024 totaled $13.0 million, compared to $12.2 million in 2023, or an increase of 6.3%. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the return on average assets was 0.83%, the return on average equity was 10.01% and the efficiency ratio was 69.1%.
2024 Performance Highlights
●
Fourth quarter loan growth totaled $50.5 million or an annualized increase of 20.1% over the prior quarter.
●
For the year, gross loans grew $103.7 million or 10.9%.
●
Net interest margin improved 21 basis points to 3.51% compared to 3.30% in prior quarter.
●
Deposits increased $53.3 million, or 16.6% annualized, from the prior quarter.
●
Total borrowings decreased $34.7 million in the fourth quarter.
●
A pre-tax loss of $1.0 million was realized in the fourth quarter to reposition a portion of the investment portfolio.
●
Credit quality remained good with net charge-offs totaling $219,000 in the fourth quarter.
In making this announcement, Abby Wendel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, commented, “During 2024, we experienced strong loan demand, especially for residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. In the fourth quarter 2024, we saw strong growth in virtually all loan categories, with total gross loans increasing by $51 million or 20% (annualized). Total deposits also increased in the fourth quarter by more than $53 million, mostly due to seasonal growth in money market and interest checking accounts. The increase in deposits coupled with investment securities sales and maturities this quarter helped fund loan growth and reduce expensive short-term borrowings. For the year, net interest income grew 5.6% over the previous year while in the fourth quarter 2024 our net interest margin improved to 3.51%. Strategic investments in our people and product offerings resulted in higher non-interest expenses, particularly in the fourth quarter. Credit quality remained solid overall.”
Landmark’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid March 5, 2025, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 19, 2025. On December 16, 2024, the Company issued a 5% stock dividend to common stockholders, representing the 24
th
consecutive year that a stock dividend has been paid.
Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 296482. A replay of the call will be available through February 12, 2025, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 817329.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 amounted to $12.4 million representing an increase of $795,000, or 6.9%, compared to the previous quarter. The increase in net interest income was due mainly to lower interest expense on deposits and other borrowed funds. The net interest margin increased to 3.51% during the fourth quarter from 3.30% during the prior quarter. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans increased $22,000 to $16.0 million due to higher average balances but partially offset by lower yields on loans. Average loan balances increased $24.5 million while the average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio decreased 15 basis points to 6.28%. Interest on investment securities declined slightly due to lower balances while partially offset by higher earning rates. Compared to the third quarter 2024, interest on deposits decreased $480,000, or 8.2% mainly due to lower rates, while interest on other borrowed funds declined by $363,000, due to lower rates and balances. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 23 basis points to 2.25% while the average rate on other borrowed funds decreased 51 basis points to 5.10% in the fourth quarter.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income totaled $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $882,000 from the previous quarter. The decrease in non-interest income during the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $1.0 million loss on the sales of lower yielding investment securities mentioned above, while the third quarter of 2024 did not include any sales of investment securities. Additionally, lower sales of residential mortgages this quarter resulted in a decline of $182,000 in gains on sales of these mortgages. The decline in other non-interest income of $221,000 this quarter compared to the prior quarter resulted from sales of premises, equipment and foreclosed assets that did not re-occur in the current quarter. Partially offsetting those declines was an increase of $722,000 in bank owned life insurance income.
Non-Interest Expense
During the fourth quarter of 2024, non-interest expense totaled $11.9 million, an increase of $1.3 million compared to the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to increases of $470,000 in professional fees and $461,000 in compensation and benefits. The increase in professional fees this quarter was primarily due to higher consulting costs on several initiatives. The increase in compensation and benefits was attributable to an increase in employees and higher incentive compensation costs.
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
Landmark recorded an income tax benefit of $886,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to income tax expense of $867,000 in the prior quarter. The effective tax rate was (37.0%) in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 18.1% in the third quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included the recognition of $1.0 million of previously unrecognized tax benefits, which reduced the effective tax rate.
Balance Sheet Highlights
As of December 31, 2024, gross loans totaled $1.1 billion, an increase of $50.5 million, or 20.1% annualized since September 30, 2024. During the quarter, loan growth was primarily comprised of commercial real estate (growth of $21.1 million), commercial (growth of $10.7 million), agriculture (growth of $8.6 million) and one-to-four family residential real estate (growth of $7.8 million) loans. Investment securities decreased $38.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 and included sales of $36.0 million in low-rate U.S. treasury securities offset by purchases of $18.0 million in market rate U.S. treasury securities. Pre-tax unrealized net losses on the investment securities portfolio increased from $13.3 million at September 30, 2024 to $20.9 million at December 31, 2024 mainly due to higher market rates for these securities at year end.
Period end deposit balances increased $53.3 million to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in deposits was mainly driven by an increase in money market and checking (increase of $71.3 million) but partially offset by declines in certificates of deposit (decrease of $9.2 million) and non-interest-bearing demand deposits (decrease of $8.6 million). The increase in money market and checking accounts was mainly driven by seasonal growth in public fund deposit account balances. Total borrowings decreased $34.7 million during the fourth quarter 2024. At December 31, 2024, the loan to deposits ratio was 78.2% compared to 77.6% in the prior quarter.
Stockholders’ equity decreased to $136.2 million (book value of $23.59 per share) as of December 31, 2024, from $139.7 million (book value of $24.18 per share) as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in stockholders’ equity was due to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses as the unrealized net losses on investments securities increased during the fourth quarter. The ratio of equity to total assets decreased to 8.65% on December 31, 2024, from 8.93% on September 30, 2024.
The allowance for credit losses totaled $12.8 million, or 1.22% of total gross loans on December 31, 2024, compared to $11.5 million, or 1.15% of total gross loans on September 30, 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $219,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $9,000 during the third quarter of 2024. A provision for credit losses for loans of $1.5 million was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $650,000 in the third quarter of 2024.
Non-performing loans totaled $13.1 million, or 1.25% of gross loans at December 31, 2024 compared to $13.4 million, or 1.34% of gross loans at September 30, 2024. Loans 30-89 days delinquent declined to $6.2 million, or 0.59% of gross loans, as of December 31, 2024, compared to $7.3 million, or 0.73% of gross loans, as of September 30, 2024.
About Landmark
Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 29 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit
www.banklandmark.com
for more information.
Contact:
Mark A. Herpich
Chief Financial Officer
(785) 565-2000
Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, national and international economies, including the effects of changing inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints on such economies; (ii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning banking, securities, consumer protection, insurance, monetary, trade and tax matters, including changes in interpretation or prioritization; (iii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (iv) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies; (v) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) our risk management framework; (viii) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (ix) changes and uncertainty in benchmark interest rates, including the timing of additional rate changes, if any, by the Federal Reserve; (x) the economic effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (xi) the loss of key executives or employees; (xii) changes in consumer spending; (xiii) integration of acquired businesses; (xiv) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation; (xv) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xvi) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist attacks, acts of war, including the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the conflict in Ukraine, or threats thereof, and the response of the United States to any such threats and attacks; (xvii) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xviii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xix) concentrations within our loan portfolio, large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xx) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xxi) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xxii) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxiii) cyber-attacks; (xxiv) declines in real estate values; (xxv) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; and (xxvi) any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark’s financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
20,275
$
21,211
$
23,889
$
16,468
$
27,101
Interest-bearing deposits at other banks
4,110
4,363
4,881
4,920
4,918
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value:
U.S. treasury securities
64,458
83,753
89,325
93,683
95,667
Municipal obligations, tax exempt
107,128
112,126
114,047
118,445
120,623
Municipal obligations, taxable
71,715
75,129
74,588
75,371
79,083
Agency mortgage-backed securities
129,211
140,004
142,499
149,777
157,396
Total investment securities available-for-sale
372,512
411,012
420,459
437,276
452,769
Investment securities held-to-maturity
3,672
3,643
3,613
3,584
3,555
Bank stocks, at cost
6,618
7,894
9,647
7,850
8,123
Loans:
One-to-four family residential real estate
352,209
344,380
332,090
312,833
302,544
Construction and land
25,328
23,454
30,480
24,823
21,090
Commercial real estate
345,159
324,016
318,850
323,397
320,962
Commercial
192,325
181,652
178,876
181,945
180,942
Agriculture
100,562
91,986
84,523
86,808
89,680
Municipal
7,091
7,098
6,556
5,690
4,507
Consumer
29,679
29,263
29,200
28,544
28,931
Total gross loans
1,052,353
1,001,849
980,575
964,040
948,656
Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process
(307
)
(63
)
(583
)
(578
)
(429
)
Allowance for credit losses
(12,825
)
(11,544
)
(10,903
)
(10,851
)
(10,608
)
Loans, net
1,039,221
990,242
969,089
952,611
937,619
Loans held for sale, at fair value
3,420
3,250
2,513
2,697
853
Bank owned life insurance
39,056
39,176
38,826
38,578
38,333
Premises and equipment, net
20,220
20,976
20,986
20,696
19,709
Goodwill
32,377
32,377
32,377
32,377
32,377
Other intangible assets, net
2,578
2,729
2,900
3,071
3,241
Mortgage servicing rights
3,061
3,041
2,997
2,977
3,158
Real estate owned, net
167
428
428
428
928
Other assets
26,855
23,309
28,149
29,684
28,988
Total assets
$
1,574,142
$
1,563,651
$
1,560,754
$
1,553,217
$
1,561,672
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing demand
351,595
360,188
360,631
364,386
367,103
Money market and checking
636,963
565,629
546,385
583,315
613,613
Savings
145,514
145,825
150,996
154,000
152,381
Certificates of deposit
194,694
203,860
192,470
191,823
183,154
Total deposits
1,328,766
1,275,502
1,250,482
1,293,524
1,316,251
FHLB and other borrowings
53,046
92,050
131,330
74,716
64,662
Subordinated debentures
21,651
21,651
21,651
21,651
21,651
Repurchase agreements
13,808
9,528
8,745
15,895
12,714
Accrued interest and other liabilities
20,656
25,229
20,292
20,760
19,480
Total liabilities
1,437,927
1,423,960
1,432,500
1,426,546
1,434,758
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
58
55
55
55
55
Additional paid-in capital
95,051
89,532
89,469
89,364
89,208
Retained earnings
56,934
60,549
57,774
55,912
54,282
Treasury stock, at cost
-
(396
)
(330
)
(249
)
(75
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(15,828
)
(10,049
)
(18,714
)
(18,411
)
(16,556
)
Total stockholders’ equity
136,215
139,691
128,254
126,671
126,914
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,574,142
$
1,563,651
$
1,560,754
$
1,553,217
$
1,561,672
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)
Three months ended,
Year ended,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest income:
Loans
$
15,955
$
15,933
$
14,223
$
61,400
$
51,753
Investment securities:
Taxable
2,210
2,301
2,453
9,298
9,594
Tax-exempt
738
747
761
3,008
3,094
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
49
41
49
193
242
Total interest income
18,952
19,022
17,486
73,899
64,683
Interest expense:
Deposits
5,350
5,830
4,879
22,310
15,254
FHLB and other borrowings
737
1,100
1,203
3,886
4,048
Subordinated debentures
389
416
422
1,635
1,590
Repurchase agreements
77
72
96
344
499
Total interest expense
6,553
7,418
6,600
28,175
21,391
Net interest income
12,399
11,604
10,886
45,724
43,292
Provision for credit losses
1,500
500
50
2,300
349
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
10,899
11,104
10,836
43,424
42,943
Non-interest income:
Fees and service charges
2,710
2,880
2,763
10,742
10,220
Gains on sales of loans, net
522
704
255
2,386
2,269
Bank owned life insurance
976
254
242
1,723
913
Losses on sales of investment securities, net
(1,031
)
-
(1,246
)
(1,031
)
(1,246
)
Other
194
415
240
924
1,074
Total non-interest income
3,371
4,253
2,254
14,744
13,230
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
6,264
5,803
5,756
23,103
22,681
Occupancy and equipment
1,550
1,429
1,429
5,663
5,565
Data processing
452
464
462
1,889
1,940
Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles
240
256
437
1,164
1,844
Professional fees
1,043
573
730
2,912
2,452
Valuation allowance on real estate held for sale
-
-
-
1,108
-
Other
2,325
2,034
1,748
8,240
7,501
Total non-interest expense
11,874
10,559
10,562
44,079
41,983
Earnings before income taxes
2,396
4,798
2,528
14,089
14,190
Income tax expense (benefit)
(886
)
867
(111
)
1,086
1,954
Net earnings
$
3,282
$
3,931
$
2,639
$
13,003
$
12,236
Net earnings per share (1)
Basic
$
0.57
$
0.68
$
0.46
$
2.26
$
2.13
Diluted
0.57
0.68
0.46
2.26
2.13
Dividends per share (1)
0.20
0.20
0.19
0.80
0.76
Shares outstanding at end of period (1)
5,775,198
5,776,282
5,751,475
5,775,198
5,751,475
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1)
5,775,227
5,765,348
5,755,175
5,758,056
5,751,585
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)
5,789,764
5,770,514
5,755,175
5,764,282
5,754,840
Tax equivalent net interest income
$
12,574
$
11,777
$
11,017
$
46,428
$
44,040
(1
)
Share and per share values at or for the periods ended September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2024 have been adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2024.
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Select Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)
As of or for the three months ended,
As of or for the year ended,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets (1)
0.83
%
1.01
%
0.67
%
0.83
%
0.80
%
Return on average equity (1)
9.54
%
11.95
%
9.39
%
10.01
%
10.70
%
Net interest margin (1)(2)
3.51
%
3.30
%
3.11
%
3.28
%
3.17
%
Effective tax rate
-37.0
%
18.1
%
-4.4
%
7.7
%
13.8
%
Efficiency ratio (3)
70.0
%
66.5
%
71.9
%
69.1
%
71.2
%
Non-interest income to total income (3)
25.9
%
25.5
%
24.3
%
25.3
%
25.1
%
Average balances:
Investment securities
$
409,648
$
428,301
$
463,763
$
432,928
$
486,268
Loans
1,010,153
985,659
934,333
974,293
891,487
Assets
1,568,821
1,562,482
1,555,742
1,558,236
1,535,694
Interest-bearing deposits
944,969
936,218
910,610
938,223
892,373
FHLB and other borrowings
57,507
77,958
84,408
70,226
74,210
Subordinated debentures
21,651
21,651
21,651
21,651
21,651
Repurchase agreements
12,212
10,774
13,785
12,216
18,361
Stockholders’ equity
$
136,933
$
132,271
$
111,560
$
129,944
$
114,339
Average tax equivalent yield/cost (1):
Investment securities
3.03
%
2.99
%
2.86
%
3.00
%
2.76
%
Loans
6.28
%
6.43
%
6.04
%
6.30
%
5.81
%
Total interest-bearing assets
5.34
%
5.38
%
4.97
%
5.28
%
4.71
%
Interest-bearing deposits
2.25
%
2.48
%
2.13
%
2.38
%
1.71
%
FHLB and other borrowings
5.10
%
5.61
%
5.65
%
5.53
%
5.45
%
Subordinated debentures
7.15
%
7.64
%
7.73
%
7.55
%
7.34
%
Repurchase agreements
2.51
%
2.66
%
2.79
%
2.82
%
2.72
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.52
%
2.82
%
2.54
%
2.70
%
2.13
%
Capital ratios:
Equity to total assets
8.65
%
8.93
%
8.13
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)
6.58
%
6.84
%
5.98
%
Book value per share
$
23.59
$
24.18
$
22.07
Tangible book value per share (3)
$
17.53
$
18.11
$
15.87
Rollforward of allowance for credit losses (loans):
Beginning balance
$
11,544
$
10,903
$
10,970
$
10,608
$
8,791
Adoption of CECL
-
-
-
-
1,523
Charge-offs
(246
)
(153
)
(442
)
(659
)
(850
)
Recoveries
27
144
80
476
894
Provision for credit losses for loans
1,500
650
-
2,400
250
Ending balance
$
12,825
$
11,544
$
10,608
$
12,825
$
10,608
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments
$
150
$
300
$
200
Non-performing assets:
Non-accrual loans
$
13,115
$
13,415
$
2,391
Accruing loans over 90 days past due
-
-
-
Real estate owned
167
428
928
Total non-performing assets
$
13,282
$
13,843
$
3,319
Loans 30-89 days delinquent
$
6,201
$
7,301
$
1,582
Other ratios:
Loans to deposits
78.21
%
77.64
%
71.23
%
Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding
0.59
%
0.73
%
0.17
%
Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding
1.25
%
1.34
%
0.25
%
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.84
%
0.89
%
0.21
%
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans outstanding
1.22
%
1.15
%
1.12
%
Allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans
97.79
%
86.05
%
443.66
%
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)
0.09
%
0.00
%
0.15
%
0.03
%
-0.01
%
(1
)
Information is annualized.
(2
)
Net interest margin is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis, using a 21% federal tax rate.
(3
)
Non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Finacials Measures (unaudited)
As of or for the three months ended,
As of or for the year ended,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Non-GAAP financial ratio reconciliation:
Total non-interest expense
$
11,874
$
10,559
$
10,562
$
44,079
$
41,983
Less: foreclosure and real estate owned expense
(13
)
(23
)
(40
)
(47
)
(61
)
Less: amortization of other intangibles
(151
)
(171
)
(174
)
(663
)
(765
)
Less: valuation allowance on real estate held for sale
-
-
-
(1,108
)
-
Adjusted non-interest expense (A)
11,710
10,365
10,348
42,261
41,157
Net interest income (B)
12,399
11,604
10,886
45,724
43,292
Non-interest income
3,371
4,253
2,254
14,744
13,230
Less: losses on sales of investment securities, net
1,031
-
1,246
1,031
1,246
Less: gains on sales of premises and equipment and foreclosed assets
(62
)
(273
)
-
(326
)
(1
)
Adjusted non-interest income (C)
$
4,340
$
3,980
$
3,500
$
15,449
$
14,475
Efficiency ratio (A/(B+C))
70.0
%
66.5
%
71.9
%
69.1
%
71.2
%
Non-interest income to total income (C/(B+C))
25.9
%
25.5
%
24.3
%
25.3
%
25.1
%
Total stockholders’ equity
$
136,215
$
139,691
$
126,914
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
(34,955
)
(35,106
)
(35,618
)
Tangible equity (D)
$
101,260
$
104,585
$
91,296
Total assets
$
1,574,142
$
1,563,651
$
1,561,672
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
(34,955
)
(35,106
)
(35,618
)
Tangible assets (E)
$
1,539,187
$
1,528,545
$
1,526,054
Tangible equity to tangible assets (D/E)
6.58
%
6.84
%
5.98
%
Shares outstanding at end of period (F)
5,775,198
5,776,282
5,751,475
Tangible book value per share (D/F)
$
17.53
$
18.11
$
15.87
