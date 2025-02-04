News & Insights

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Reports Q4 2024 Earnings Results and Year-End Performance

February 04, 2025 — 07:10 pm EST

Landmark Bancorp reported a 6.3% increase in annual net income, with fourth-quarter earnings per share at $0.57.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ending December 31, 2024. The company reported diluted earnings per share of $0.57 for Q4, down from $0.68 in the previous quarter but up from $0.46 a year earlier, with net income reaching $3.3 million. For the full year, earnings per share increased to $2.26 from $2.13 in 2023, with net earnings of $13 million, up 6.3%. Loan growth was strong, with an annualized increase of 20.1% in Q4, while deposits also rose significantly. The bank's return on average equity was 9.54% for the quarter, and its efficiency ratio was 70.0%. Despite facing losses from the repositioning of its investment portfolio, credit quality remained stable. Landmark's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid on March 5, 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Landmark Bancorp reported a 6.3% increase in net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, totaling $13.0 million compared to $12.2 million in 2023.
  • The company achieved a significant 20.1% annualized increase in loan growth during the fourth quarter, totaling $50.5 million, indicating strong demand for their lending products.
  • Landmark announced a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, reaffirming its commitment to returning value to shareholders, alongside a continuous stock dividend payment for 24 consecutive years.
  • Net interest margin improved to 3.51% from 3.30% in the prior quarter, showcasing the company's effective interest income management amid changing market conditions.

Potential Negatives

  • Fourth quarter diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.57, down from $0.68 in the previous quarter, indicating a decline in profitability.
  • Non-interest income fell significantly by $882,000 compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to a $1.0 million loss on sales of investment securities, which may raise concerns about revenue generation and risk management.
  • Total stockholders’ equity decreased from $139.7 million to $136.2 million, reflecting increased accumulated other comprehensive losses, which could indicate potential financial instability.

FAQ

What were Landmark Bancorp's diluted earnings per share for Q4 2024?

Landmark Bancorp reported diluted earnings per share of $0.57 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

How much did Landmark's net income increase year-over-year?

Net income in 2024 totaled $13.0 million, an increase of 6.3% from $12.2 million in 2023.

What was the loan growth rate for Landmark Bancorp in Q4 2024?

In Q4 2024, loan growth was $50.5 million, representing an annualized increase of 20.1%.

When is Landmark's next conference call to discuss financial results?

The conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Central time on February 5, 2025.

What dividend did Landmark Bancorp declare for common stockholders?

Landmark declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, payable on March 5, 2025.

$LARK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $LARK stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



Manhattan, KS, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.57 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.68 per share in the third quarter of 2024 and $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year. Net income for the fourth quarter totaled $3.3 million, compared to $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $3.9 million in the prior quarter. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the return on average assets was 0.83%, the return on average equity was 9.54% and the efficiency ratio was 70.0%.



For the year ended December 31, 2024, diluted earnings per share totaled $2.26 compared to $2.13 during 2023. Net earnings for 2024 totaled $13.0 million, compared to $12.2 million in 2023, or an increase of 6.3%. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the return on average assets was 0.83%, the return on average equity was 10.01% and the efficiency ratio was 69.1%.




2024 Performance Highlights


Fourth quarter loan growth totaled $50.5 million or an annualized increase of 20.1% over the prior quarter.




For the year, gross loans grew $103.7 million or 10.9%.




Net interest margin improved 21 basis points to 3.51% compared to 3.30% in prior quarter.




Deposits increased $53.3 million, or 16.6% annualized, from the prior quarter.




Total borrowings decreased $34.7 million in the fourth quarter.




A pre-tax loss of $1.0 million was realized in the fourth quarter to reposition a portion of the investment portfolio.




Credit quality remained good with net charge-offs totaling $219,000 in the fourth quarter.





In making this announcement, Abby Wendel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, commented, “During 2024, we experienced strong loan demand, especially for residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. In the fourth quarter 2024, we saw strong growth in virtually all loan categories, with total gross loans increasing by $51 million or 20% (annualized). Total deposits also increased in the fourth quarter by more than $53 million, mostly due to seasonal growth in money market and interest checking accounts. The increase in deposits coupled with investment securities sales and maturities this quarter helped fund loan growth and reduce expensive short-term borrowings. For the year, net interest income grew 5.6% over the previous year while in the fourth quarter 2024 our net interest margin improved to 3.51%. Strategic investments in our people and product offerings resulted in higher non-interest expenses, particularly in the fourth quarter. Credit quality remained solid overall.”



Landmark’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid March 5, 2025, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 19, 2025. On December 16, 2024, the Company issued a 5% stock dividend to common stockholders, representing the 24

th

consecutive year that a stock dividend has been paid.



Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 296482. A replay of the call will be available through February 12, 2025, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 817329.




Net Interest Income



Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 amounted to $12.4 million representing an increase of $795,000, or 6.9%, compared to the previous quarter. The increase in net interest income was due mainly to lower interest expense on deposits and other borrowed funds. The net interest margin increased to 3.51% during the fourth quarter from 3.30% during the prior quarter. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans increased $22,000 to $16.0 million due to higher average balances but partially offset by lower yields on loans. Average loan balances increased $24.5 million while the average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio decreased 15 basis points to 6.28%. Interest on investment securities declined slightly due to lower balances while partially offset by higher earning rates. Compared to the third quarter 2024, interest on deposits decreased $480,000, or 8.2% mainly due to lower rates, while interest on other borrowed funds declined by $363,000, due to lower rates and balances. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 23 basis points to 2.25% while the average rate on other borrowed funds decreased 51 basis points to 5.10% in the fourth quarter.




Non-Interest Income



Non-interest income totaled $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $882,000 from the previous quarter. The decrease in non-interest income during the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $1.0 million loss on the sales of lower yielding investment securities mentioned above, while the third quarter of 2024 did not include any sales of investment securities. Additionally, lower sales of residential mortgages this quarter resulted in a decline of $182,000 in gains on sales of these mortgages. The decline in other non-interest income of $221,000 this quarter compared to the prior quarter resulted from sales of premises, equipment and foreclosed assets that did not re-occur in the current quarter. Partially offsetting those declines was an increase of $722,000 in bank owned life insurance income.




Non-Interest Expense



During the fourth quarter of 2024, non-interest expense totaled $11.9 million, an increase of $1.3 million compared to the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to increases of $470,000 in professional fees and $461,000 in compensation and benefits. The increase in professional fees this quarter was primarily due to higher consulting costs on several initiatives. The increase in compensation and benefits was attributable to an increase in employees and higher incentive compensation costs.




Income Tax Expense (Benefit)



Landmark recorded an income tax benefit of $886,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to income tax expense of $867,000 in the prior quarter. The effective tax rate was (37.0%) in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 18.1% in the third quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included the recognition of $1.0 million of previously unrecognized tax benefits, which reduced the effective tax rate.




Balance Sheet Highlights



As of December 31, 2024, gross loans totaled $1.1 billion, an increase of $50.5 million, or 20.1% annualized since September 30, 2024. During the quarter, loan growth was primarily comprised of commercial real estate (growth of $21.1 million), commercial (growth of $10.7 million), agriculture (growth of $8.6 million) and one-to-four family residential real estate (growth of $7.8 million) loans. Investment securities decreased $38.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 and included sales of $36.0 million in low-rate U.S. treasury securities offset by purchases of $18.0 million in market rate U.S. treasury securities. Pre-tax unrealized net losses on the investment securities portfolio increased from $13.3 million at September 30, 2024 to $20.9 million at December 31, 2024 mainly due to higher market rates for these securities at year end.



Period end deposit balances increased $53.3 million to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in deposits was mainly driven by an increase in money market and checking (increase of $71.3 million) but partially offset by declines in certificates of deposit (decrease of $9.2 million) and non-interest-bearing demand deposits (decrease of $8.6 million). The increase in money market and checking accounts was mainly driven by seasonal growth in public fund deposit account balances. Total borrowings decreased $34.7 million during the fourth quarter 2024. At December 31, 2024, the loan to deposits ratio was 78.2% compared to 77.6% in the prior quarter.



Stockholders’ equity decreased to $136.2 million (book value of $23.59 per share) as of December 31, 2024, from $139.7 million (book value of $24.18 per share) as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in stockholders’ equity was due to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses as the unrealized net losses on investments securities increased during the fourth quarter. The ratio of equity to total assets decreased to 8.65% on December 31, 2024, from 8.93% on September 30, 2024.



The allowance for credit losses totaled $12.8 million, or 1.22% of total gross loans on December 31, 2024, compared to $11.5 million, or 1.15% of total gross loans on September 30, 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $219,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $9,000 during the third quarter of 2024. A provision for credit losses for loans of $1.5 million was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $650,000 in the third quarter of 2024.



Non-performing loans totaled $13.1 million, or 1.25% of gross loans at December 31, 2024 compared to $13.4 million, or 1.34% of gross loans at September 30, 2024. Loans 30-89 days delinquent declined to $6.2 million, or 0.59% of gross loans, as of December 31, 2024, compared to $7.3 million, or 0.73% of gross loans, as of September 30, 2024.




About Landmark



Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 29 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit


www.banklandmark.com


for more information.



Contact:


Mark A. Herpich


Chief Financial Officer


(785) 565-2000



Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, national and international economies, including the effects of changing inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints on such economies; (ii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning banking, securities, consumer protection, insurance, monetary, trade and tax matters, including changes in interpretation or prioritization; (iii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (iv) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies; (v) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) our risk management framework; (viii) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (ix) changes and uncertainty in benchmark interest rates, including the timing of additional rate changes, if any, by the Federal Reserve; (x) the economic effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (xi) the loss of key executives or employees; (xii) changes in consumer spending; (xiii) integration of acquired businesses; (xiv) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation; (xv) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xvi) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist attacks, acts of war, including the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the conflict in Ukraine, or threats thereof, and the response of the United States to any such threats and attacks; (xvii) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xviii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xix) concentrations within our loan portfolio, large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xx) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xxi) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xxii) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxiii) cyber-attacks; (xxiv) declines in real estate values; (xxv) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; and (xxvi) any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark’s financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.




LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


(Dollars in thousands)

2024


2024


2024


2024


2023


Assets




















Cash and cash equivalents

$
20,275


$
21,211


$
23,889


$
16,468


$
27,101

Interest-bearing deposits at other banks


4,110



4,363



4,881



4,920



4,918

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value:




















U.S. treasury securities


64,458



83,753



89,325



93,683



95,667

Municipal obligations, tax exempt


107,128



112,126



114,047



118,445



120,623

Municipal obligations, taxable


71,715



75,129



74,588



75,371



79,083

Agency mortgage-backed securities


129,211



140,004



142,499



149,777



157,396

Total investment securities available-for-sale


372,512



411,012



420,459



437,276



452,769

Investment securities held-to-maturity


3,672



3,643



3,613



3,584



3,555

Bank stocks, at cost


6,618



7,894



9,647



7,850



8,123

Loans:




















One-to-four family residential real estate


352,209



344,380



332,090



312,833



302,544

Construction and land


25,328



23,454



30,480



24,823



21,090

Commercial real estate


345,159



324,016



318,850



323,397



320,962

Commercial


192,325



181,652



178,876



181,945



180,942

Agriculture


100,562



91,986



84,523



86,808



89,680

Municipal


7,091



7,098



6,556



5,690



4,507

Consumer


29,679



29,263



29,200



28,544



28,931

Total gross loans


1,052,353



1,001,849



980,575



964,040



948,656

Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process


(307
)


(63
)


(583
)


(578
)


(429
)

Allowance for credit losses


(12,825
)


(11,544
)


(10,903
)


(10,851
)


(10,608
)

Loans, net


1,039,221



990,242



969,089



952,611



937,619

Loans held for sale, at fair value


3,420



3,250



2,513



2,697



853

Bank owned life insurance


39,056



39,176



38,826



38,578



38,333

Premises and equipment, net


20,220



20,976



20,986



20,696



19,709

Goodwill


32,377



32,377



32,377



32,377



32,377

Other intangible assets, net


2,578



2,729



2,900



3,071



3,241

Mortgage servicing rights


3,061



3,041



2,997



2,977



3,158

Real estate owned, net


167



428



428



428



928

Other assets


26,855



23,309



28,149



29,684



28,988

Total assets

$
1,574,142


$
1,563,651


$
1,560,754


$
1,553,217


$
1,561,672























Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity




















Liabilities:




















Deposits:




















Non-interest-bearing demand


351,595



360,188



360,631



364,386



367,103

Money market and checking


636,963



565,629



546,385



583,315



613,613

Savings


145,514



145,825



150,996



154,000



152,381

Certificates of deposit


194,694



203,860



192,470



191,823



183,154

Total deposits


1,328,766



1,275,502



1,250,482



1,293,524



1,316,251

FHLB and other borrowings


53,046



92,050



131,330



74,716



64,662

Subordinated debentures


21,651



21,651



21,651



21,651



21,651

Repurchase agreements


13,808



9,528



8,745



15,895



12,714

Accrued interest and other liabilities


20,656



25,229



20,292



20,760



19,480

Total liabilities


1,437,927



1,423,960



1,432,500



1,426,546



1,434,758

Stockholders’ equity:




















Common stock


58



55



55



55



55

Additional paid-in capital


95,051



89,532



89,469



89,364



89,208

Retained earnings


56,934



60,549



57,774



55,912



54,282

Treasury stock, at cost


-



(396
)


(330
)


(249
)


(75
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(15,828
)


(10,049
)


(18,714
)


(18,411
)


(16,556
)

Total stockholders’ equity


136,215



139,691



128,254



126,671



126,914

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
1,574,142


$
1,563,651


$
1,560,754


$
1,553,217


$
1,561,672





LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)

Three months ended,


Year ended,



December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2024


2024


2023


2024


2023

Interest income:




















Loans

$
15,955


$
15,933


$
14,223


$
61,400


$
51,753

Investment securities:




















Taxable


2,210



2,301



2,453



9,298



9,594

Tax-exempt


738



747



761



3,008



3,094

Interest-bearing deposits at banks


49



41



49



193



242

Total interest income


18,952



19,022



17,486



73,899



64,683

Interest expense:




















Deposits


5,350



5,830



4,879



22,310



15,254

FHLB and other borrowings


737



1,100



1,203



3,886



4,048

Subordinated debentures


389



416



422



1,635



1,590

Repurchase agreements


77



72



96



344



499

Total interest expense


6,553



7,418



6,600



28,175



21,391

Net interest income


12,399



11,604



10,886



45,724



43,292

Provision for credit losses


1,500



500



50



2,300



349

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


10,899



11,104



10,836



43,424



42,943

Non-interest income:




















Fees and service charges


2,710



2,880



2,763



10,742



10,220

Gains on sales of loans, net


522



704



255



2,386



2,269

Bank owned life insurance


976



254



242



1,723



913

Losses on sales of investment securities, net


(1,031
)


-



(1,246
)


(1,031
)


(1,246
)

Other


194



415



240



924



1,074

Total non-interest income


3,371



4,253



2,254



14,744



13,230

Non-interest expense:




















Compensation and benefits


6,264



5,803



5,756



23,103



22,681

Occupancy and equipment


1,550



1,429



1,429



5,663



5,565

Data processing


452



464



462



1,889



1,940

Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles


240



256



437



1,164



1,844

Professional fees


1,043



573



730



2,912



2,452

Valuation allowance on real estate held for sale


-



-



-



1,108



-

Other


2,325



2,034



1,748



8,240



7,501

Total non-interest expense


11,874



10,559



10,562



44,079



41,983

Earnings before income taxes


2,396



4,798



2,528



14,089



14,190

Income tax expense (benefit)


(886
)


867



(111
)


1,086



1,954

Net earnings

$
3,282


$
3,931


$
2,639


$
13,003


$
12,236






















Net earnings per share (1)




















Basic

$
0.57


$
0.68


$
0.46


$
2.26


$
2.13

Diluted


0.57



0.68



0.46



2.26



2.13

Dividends per share (1)


0.20



0.20



0.19



0.80



0.76

Shares outstanding at end of period (1)


5,775,198



5,776,282



5,751,475



5,775,198



5,751,475

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1)


5,775,227



5,765,348



5,755,175



5,758,056



5,751,585

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)


5,789,764



5,770,514



5,755,175



5,764,282



5,754,840






















Tax equivalent net interest income

$
12,574


$
11,777


$
11,017


$
46,428


$
44,040

















(1
)
Share and per share values at or for the periods ended September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2024 have been adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2024.






LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




Select Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)

As of or for the three months ended,


As of or for the year ended,



December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2024


2024


2023


2024


2023


Performance ratios:




















Return on average assets (1)


0.83
%


1.01
%


0.67
%


0.83
%


0.80
%

Return on average equity (1)


9.54
%


11.95
%


9.39
%


10.01
%


10.70
%

Net interest margin (1)(2)


3.51
%


3.30
%


3.11
%


3.28
%


3.17
%

Effective tax rate


-37.0
%


18.1
%


-4.4
%


7.7
%


13.8
%

Efficiency ratio (3)


70.0
%


66.5
%


71.9
%


69.1
%


71.2
%

Non-interest income to total income (3)


25.9
%


25.5
%


24.3
%


25.3
%


25.1
%























Average balances:




















Investment securities

$
409,648


$
428,301


$
463,763


$
432,928


$
486,268

Loans


1,010,153



985,659



934,333



974,293



891,487

Assets


1,568,821



1,562,482



1,555,742



1,558,236



1,535,694

Interest-bearing deposits


944,969



936,218



910,610



938,223



892,373

FHLB and other borrowings


57,507



77,958



84,408



70,226



74,210

Subordinated debentures


21,651



21,651



21,651



21,651



21,651

Repurchase agreements


12,212



10,774



13,785



12,216



18,361

Stockholders’ equity

$
136,933


$
132,271


$
111,560


$
129,944


$
114,339























Average tax equivalent yield/cost (1):




















Investment securities


3.03
%


2.99
%


2.86
%


3.00
%


2.76
%

Loans


6.28
%


6.43
%


6.04
%


6.30
%


5.81
%

Total interest-bearing assets


5.34
%


5.38
%


4.97
%


5.28
%


4.71
%

Interest-bearing deposits


2.25
%


2.48
%


2.13
%


2.38
%


1.71
%

FHLB and other borrowings


5.10
%


5.61
%


5.65
%


5.53
%


5.45
%

Subordinated debentures


7.15
%


7.64
%


7.73
%


7.55
%


7.34
%

Repurchase agreements


2.51
%


2.66
%


2.79
%


2.82
%


2.72
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


2.52
%


2.82
%


2.54
%


2.70
%


2.13
%























Capital ratios:




















Equity to total assets


8.65
%


8.93
%


8.13
%








Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)


6.58
%


6.84
%


5.98
%








Book value per share

$
23.59


$
24.18


$
22.07









Tangible book value per share (3)

$
17.53


$
18.11


$
15.87































Rollforward of allowance for credit losses (loans):




















Beginning balance

$
11,544


$
10,903


$
10,970


$
10,608


$
8,791

Adoption of CECL


-



-



-



-



1,523

Charge-offs


(246
)


(153
)


(442
)


(659
)


(850
)

Recoveries


27



144



80



476



894

Provision for credit losses for loans


1,500



650



-



2,400



250

Ending balance

$
12,825


$
11,544


$
10,608


$
12,825


$
10,608






















Allowance for unfunded loan commitments

$
150


$
300


$
200































Non-performing assets:




















Non-accrual loans

$
13,115


$
13,415


$
2,391









Accruing loans over 90 days past due


-



-



-









Real estate owned


167



428



928









Total non-performing assets

$
13,282


$
13,843


$
3,319






























Loans 30-89 days delinquent

$
6,201


$
7,301


$
1,582































Other ratios:




















Loans to deposits


78.21
%


77.64
%


71.23
%








Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding


0.59
%


0.73
%


0.17
%








Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding


1.25
%


1.34
%


0.25
%








Total non-performing assets to total assets


0.84
%


0.89
%


0.21
%








Allowance for credit losses to gross loans outstanding


1.22
%


1.15
%


1.12
%








Allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans


97.79
%


86.05
%


443.66
%








Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)


0.09
%


0.00
%


0.15
%


0.03
%


-0.01
%



























(1
)
Information is annualized.

(2
)
Net interest margin is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis, using a 21% federal tax rate.

(3
)
Non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.






LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




Non-GAAP Finacials Measures (unaudited)

As of or for the three months ended,


As of or for the year ended,



December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2024


2024


2023


2024


2023


















Non-GAAP financial ratio reconciliation:




















Total non-interest expense

$
11,874


$
10,559


$
10,562


$
44,079


$
41,983

Less: foreclosure and real estate owned expense


(13
)


(23
)


(40
)


(47
)


(61
)

Less: amortization of other intangibles


(151
)


(171
)


(174
)


(663
)


(765
)

Less: valuation allowance on real estate held for sale


-



-



-



(1,108
)


-

Adjusted non-interest expense (A)


11,710



10,365



10,348



42,261



41,157






















Net interest income (B)


12,399



11,604



10,886



45,724



43,292






















Non-interest income


3,371



4,253



2,254



14,744



13,230

Less: losses on sales of investment securities, net


1,031



-



1,246



1,031



1,246

Less: gains on sales of premises and equipment and foreclosed assets


(62
)


(273
)


-



(326
)


(1
)

Adjusted non-interest income (C)

$
4,340


$
3,980


$
3,500


$
15,449


$
14,475






















Efficiency ratio (A/(B+C))


70.0
%


66.5
%


71.9
%


69.1
%


71.2
%

Non-interest income to total income (C/(B+C))


25.9
%


25.5
%


24.3
%


25.3
%


25.1
%






















Total stockholders’ equity

$
136,215


$
139,691


$
126,914









Less: goodwill and other intangible assets


(34,955
)


(35,106
)


(35,618
)








Tangible equity (D)

$
101,260


$
104,585


$
91,296






























Total assets

$
1,574,142


$
1,563,651


$
1,561,672









Less: goodwill and other intangible assets


(34,955
)


(35,106
)


(35,618
)








Tangible assets (E)

$
1,539,187


$
1,528,545


$
1,526,054






























Tangible equity to tangible assets (D/E)


6.58
%


6.84
%


5.98
%





























Shares outstanding at end of period (F)


5,775,198



5,776,282



5,751,475






























Tangible book value per share (D/F)

$
17.53


$
18.11


$
15.87

















