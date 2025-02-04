Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Reports Q4 2024 Earnings Results and Year-End Performance

Landmark Bancorp reported a 6.3% increase in annual net income, with fourth-quarter earnings per share at $0.57.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ending December 31, 2024. The company reported diluted earnings per share of $0.57 for Q4, down from $0.68 in the previous quarter but up from $0.46 a year earlier, with net income reaching $3.3 million. For the full year, earnings per share increased to $2.26 from $2.13 in 2023, with net earnings of $13 million, up 6.3%. Loan growth was strong, with an annualized increase of 20.1% in Q4, while deposits also rose significantly. The bank's return on average equity was 9.54% for the quarter, and its efficiency ratio was 70.0%. Despite facing losses from the repositioning of its investment portfolio, credit quality remained stable. Landmark's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid on March 5, 2025.

Potential Positives

Landmark Bancorp reported a 6.3% increase in net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, totaling $13.0 million compared to $12.2 million in 2023.

The company achieved a significant 20.1% annualized increase in loan growth during the fourth quarter, totaling $50.5 million, indicating strong demand for their lending products.

Landmark announced a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, reaffirming its commitment to returning value to shareholders, alongside a continuous stock dividend payment for 24 consecutive years.

Net interest margin improved to 3.51% from 3.30% in the prior quarter, showcasing the company's effective interest income management amid changing market conditions.

Potential Negatives

Fourth quarter diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.57, down from $0.68 in the previous quarter, indicating a decline in profitability.

Non-interest income fell significantly by $882,000 compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to a $1.0 million loss on sales of investment securities, which may raise concerns about revenue generation and risk management.

Total stockholders’ equity decreased from $139.7 million to $136.2 million, reflecting increased accumulated other comprehensive losses, which could indicate potential financial instability.

FAQ

What were Landmark Bancorp's diluted earnings per share for Q4 2024?

Landmark Bancorp reported diluted earnings per share of $0.57 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

How much did Landmark's net income increase year-over-year?

Net income in 2024 totaled $13.0 million, an increase of 6.3% from $12.2 million in 2023.

What was the loan growth rate for Landmark Bancorp in Q4 2024?

In Q4 2024, loan growth was $50.5 million, representing an annualized increase of 20.1%.

When is Landmark's next conference call to discuss financial results?

The conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Central time on February 5, 2025.

What dividend did Landmark Bancorp declare for common stockholders?

Landmark declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, payable on March 5, 2025.

Manhattan, KS, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.57 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.68 per share in the third quarter of 2024 and $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year. Net income for the fourth quarter totaled $3.3 million, compared to $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $3.9 million in the prior quarter. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the return on average assets was 0.83%, the return on average equity was 9.54% and the efficiency ratio was 70.0%.





For the year ended December 31, 2024, diluted earnings per share totaled $2.26 compared to $2.13 during 2023. Net earnings for 2024 totaled $13.0 million, compared to $12.2 million in 2023, or an increase of 6.3%. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the return on average assets was 0.83%, the return on average equity was 10.01% and the efficiency ratio was 69.1%.







2024 Performance Highlights















●





Fourth quarter loan growth totaled $50.5 million or an annualized increase of 20.1% over the prior quarter.













●





For the year, gross loans grew $103.7 million or 10.9%.













●





Net interest margin improved 21 basis points to 3.51% compared to 3.30% in prior quarter.













●





Deposits increased $53.3 million, or 16.6% annualized, from the prior quarter.













●





Total borrowings decreased $34.7 million in the fourth quarter.













●





A pre-tax loss of $1.0 million was realized in the fourth quarter to reposition a portion of the investment portfolio.













●





Credit quality remained good with net charge-offs totaling $219,000 in the fourth quarter.

























In making this announcement, Abby Wendel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, commented, “During 2024, we experienced strong loan demand, especially for residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. In the fourth quarter 2024, we saw strong growth in virtually all loan categories, with total gross loans increasing by $51 million or 20% (annualized). Total deposits also increased in the fourth quarter by more than $53 million, mostly due to seasonal growth in money market and interest checking accounts. The increase in deposits coupled with investment securities sales and maturities this quarter helped fund loan growth and reduce expensive short-term borrowings. For the year, net interest income grew 5.6% over the previous year while in the fourth quarter 2024 our net interest margin improved to 3.51%. Strategic investments in our people and product offerings resulted in higher non-interest expenses, particularly in the fourth quarter. Credit quality remained solid overall.”





Landmark’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid March 5, 2025, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 19, 2025. On December 16, 2024, the Company issued a 5% stock dividend to common stockholders, representing the 24



th



consecutive year that a stock dividend has been paid.





Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 296482. A replay of the call will be available through February 12, 2025, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 817329.







Net Interest Income







Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 amounted to $12.4 million representing an increase of $795,000, or 6.9%, compared to the previous quarter. The increase in net interest income was due mainly to lower interest expense on deposits and other borrowed funds. The net interest margin increased to 3.51% during the fourth quarter from 3.30% during the prior quarter. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans increased $22,000 to $16.0 million due to higher average balances but partially offset by lower yields on loans. Average loan balances increased $24.5 million while the average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio decreased 15 basis points to 6.28%. Interest on investment securities declined slightly due to lower balances while partially offset by higher earning rates. Compared to the third quarter 2024, interest on deposits decreased $480,000, or 8.2% mainly due to lower rates, while interest on other borrowed funds declined by $363,000, due to lower rates and balances. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 23 basis points to 2.25% while the average rate on other borrowed funds decreased 51 basis points to 5.10% in the fourth quarter.







Non-Interest Income







Non-interest income totaled $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $882,000 from the previous quarter. The decrease in non-interest income during the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $1.0 million loss on the sales of lower yielding investment securities mentioned above, while the third quarter of 2024 did not include any sales of investment securities. Additionally, lower sales of residential mortgages this quarter resulted in a decline of $182,000 in gains on sales of these mortgages. The decline in other non-interest income of $221,000 this quarter compared to the prior quarter resulted from sales of premises, equipment and foreclosed assets that did not re-occur in the current quarter. Partially offsetting those declines was an increase of $722,000 in bank owned life insurance income.







Non-Interest Expense







During the fourth quarter of 2024, non-interest expense totaled $11.9 million, an increase of $1.3 million compared to the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to increases of $470,000 in professional fees and $461,000 in compensation and benefits. The increase in professional fees this quarter was primarily due to higher consulting costs on several initiatives. The increase in compensation and benefits was attributable to an increase in employees and higher incentive compensation costs.







Income Tax Expense (Benefit)







Landmark recorded an income tax benefit of $886,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to income tax expense of $867,000 in the prior quarter. The effective tax rate was (37.0%) in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 18.1% in the third quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included the recognition of $1.0 million of previously unrecognized tax benefits, which reduced the effective tax rate.







Balance Sheet Highlights







As of December 31, 2024, gross loans totaled $1.1 billion, an increase of $50.5 million, or 20.1% annualized since September 30, 2024. During the quarter, loan growth was primarily comprised of commercial real estate (growth of $21.1 million), commercial (growth of $10.7 million), agriculture (growth of $8.6 million) and one-to-four family residential real estate (growth of $7.8 million) loans. Investment securities decreased $38.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 and included sales of $36.0 million in low-rate U.S. treasury securities offset by purchases of $18.0 million in market rate U.S. treasury securities. Pre-tax unrealized net losses on the investment securities portfolio increased from $13.3 million at September 30, 2024 to $20.9 million at December 31, 2024 mainly due to higher market rates for these securities at year end.





Period end deposit balances increased $53.3 million to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in deposits was mainly driven by an increase in money market and checking (increase of $71.3 million) but partially offset by declines in certificates of deposit (decrease of $9.2 million) and non-interest-bearing demand deposits (decrease of $8.6 million). The increase in money market and checking accounts was mainly driven by seasonal growth in public fund deposit account balances. Total borrowings decreased $34.7 million during the fourth quarter 2024. At December 31, 2024, the loan to deposits ratio was 78.2% compared to 77.6% in the prior quarter.





Stockholders’ equity decreased to $136.2 million (book value of $23.59 per share) as of December 31, 2024, from $139.7 million (book value of $24.18 per share) as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in stockholders’ equity was due to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses as the unrealized net losses on investments securities increased during the fourth quarter. The ratio of equity to total assets decreased to 8.65% on December 31, 2024, from 8.93% on September 30, 2024.





The allowance for credit losses totaled $12.8 million, or 1.22% of total gross loans on December 31, 2024, compared to $11.5 million, or 1.15% of total gross loans on September 30, 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $219,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $9,000 during the third quarter of 2024. A provision for credit losses for loans of $1.5 million was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $650,000 in the third quarter of 2024.





Non-performing loans totaled $13.1 million, or 1.25% of gross loans at December 31, 2024 compared to $13.4 million, or 1.34% of gross loans at September 30, 2024. Loans 30-89 days delinquent declined to $6.2 million, or 0.59% of gross loans, as of December 31, 2024, compared to $7.3 million, or 0.73% of gross loans, as of September 30, 2024.







About Landmark







Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 29 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit





www.banklandmark.com





for more information.





Contact:





Mark A. Herpich





Chief Financial Officer





(785) 565-2000





Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements





This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, national and international economies, including the effects of changing inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints on such economies; (ii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning banking, securities, consumer protection, insurance, monetary, trade and tax matters, including changes in interpretation or prioritization; (iii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (iv) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies; (v) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) our risk management framework; (viii) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (ix) changes and uncertainty in benchmark interest rates, including the timing of additional rate changes, if any, by the Federal Reserve; (x) the economic effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (xi) the loss of key executives or employees; (xii) changes in consumer spending; (xiii) integration of acquired businesses; (xiv) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation; (xv) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xvi) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist attacks, acts of war, including the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the conflict in Ukraine, or threats thereof, and the response of the United States to any such threats and attacks; (xvii) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xviii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xix) concentrations within our loan portfolio, large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xx) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xxi) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xxii) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxiii) cyber-attacks; (xxiv) declines in real estate values; (xxv) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; and (xxvi) any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark’s financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)























December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,













December 31,















(Dollars in thousands)











2024













2024













2024













2024













2023















Assets



























































































Cash and cash equivalents









$





20,275













$





21,211













$





23,889













$





16,468













$





27,101













Interest-bearing deposits at other banks













4,110

















4,363

















4,881

















4,920

















4,918













Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value:

























































































U.S. treasury securities













64,458

















83,753

















89,325

















93,683

















95,667













Municipal obligations, tax exempt













107,128

















112,126

















114,047

















118,445

















120,623













Municipal obligations, taxable













71,715

















75,129

















74,588

















75,371

















79,083













Agency mortgage-backed securities













129,211

















140,004

















142,499

















149,777

















157,396













Total investment securities available-for-sale













372,512

















411,012

















420,459

















437,276

















452,769













Investment securities held-to-maturity













3,672

















3,643

















3,613

















3,584

















3,555













Bank stocks, at cost













6,618

















7,894

















9,647

















7,850

















8,123













Loans:

























































































One-to-four family residential real estate













352,209

















344,380

















332,090

















312,833

















302,544













Construction and land













25,328

















23,454

















30,480

















24,823

















21,090













Commercial real estate













345,159

















324,016

















318,850

















323,397

















320,962













Commercial













192,325

















181,652

















178,876

















181,945

















180,942













Agriculture













100,562

















91,986

















84,523

















86,808

















89,680













Municipal













7,091

















7,098

















6,556

















5,690

















4,507













Consumer













29,679

















29,263

















29,200

















28,544

















28,931













Total gross loans













1,052,353

















1,001,849

















980,575

















964,040

















948,656













Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process













(307





)













(63





)













(583





)













(578





)













(429





)









Allowance for credit losses













(12,825





)













(11,544





)













(10,903





)













(10,851





)













(10,608





)









Loans, net













1,039,221

















990,242

















969,089

















952,611

















937,619













Loans held for sale, at fair value













3,420

















3,250

















2,513

















2,697

















853













Bank owned life insurance













39,056

















39,176

















38,826

















38,578

















38,333













Premises and equipment, net













20,220

















20,976

















20,986

















20,696

















19,709













Goodwill













32,377

















32,377

















32,377

















32,377

















32,377













Other intangible assets, net













2,578

















2,729

















2,900

















3,071

















3,241













Mortgage servicing rights













3,061

















3,041

















2,997

















2,977

















3,158













Real estate owned, net













167

















428

















428

















428

















928













Other assets













26,855

















23,309

















28,149

















29,684

















28,988













Total assets









$





1,574,142













$





1,563,651













$





1,560,754













$





1,553,217













$





1,561,672







































































































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



























































































Liabilities:

























































































Deposits:

























































































Non-interest-bearing demand













351,595

















360,188

















360,631

















364,386

















367,103













Money market and checking













636,963

















565,629

















546,385

















583,315

















613,613













Savings













145,514

















145,825

















150,996

















154,000

















152,381













Certificates of deposit













194,694

















203,860

















192,470

















191,823

















183,154













Total deposits













1,328,766

















1,275,502

















1,250,482

















1,293,524

















1,316,251













FHLB and other borrowings













53,046

















92,050

















131,330

















74,716

















64,662













Subordinated debentures













21,651

















21,651

















21,651

















21,651

















21,651













Repurchase agreements













13,808

















9,528

















8,745

















15,895

















12,714













Accrued interest and other liabilities













20,656

















25,229

















20,292

















20,760

















19,480













Total liabilities













1,437,927

















1,423,960

















1,432,500

















1,426,546

















1,434,758













Stockholders’ equity:

























































































Common stock













58

















55

















55

















55

















55













Additional paid-in capital













95,051

















89,532

















89,469

















89,364

















89,208













Retained earnings













56,934

















60,549

















57,774

















55,912

















54,282













Treasury stock, at cost













-

















(396





)













(330





)













(249





)













(75





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(15,828





)













(10,049





)













(18,714





)













(18,411





)













(16,556





)









Total stockholders’ equity













136,215

















139,691

















128,254

















126,671

















126,914













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





1,574,142













$





1,563,651













$





1,560,754













$





1,553,217













$





1,561,672



















LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)























Three months ended,













Year ended,





















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,













December 31,













December 31,















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)











2024













2024













2023













2024













2023













Interest income:

























































































Loans









$





15,955













$





15,933













$





14,223













$





61,400













$





51,753













Investment securities:

























































































Taxable













2,210

















2,301

















2,453

















9,298

















9,594













Tax-exempt













738

















747

















761

















3,008

















3,094













Interest-bearing deposits at banks













49

















41

















49

















193

















242













Total interest income













18,952

















19,022

















17,486

















73,899

















64,683













Interest expense:

























































































Deposits













5,350

















5,830

















4,879

















22,310

















15,254













FHLB and other borrowings













737

















1,100

















1,203

















3,886

















4,048













Subordinated debentures













389

















416

















422

















1,635

















1,590













Repurchase agreements













77

















72

















96

















344

















499













Total interest expense













6,553

















7,418

















6,600

















28,175

















21,391













Net interest income













12,399

















11,604

















10,886

















45,724

















43,292













Provision for credit losses













1,500

















500

















50

















2,300

















349













Net interest income after provision for credit losses













10,899

















11,104

















10,836

















43,424

















42,943













Non-interest income:

























































































Fees and service charges













2,710

















2,880

















2,763

















10,742

















10,220













Gains on sales of loans, net













522

















704

















255

















2,386

















2,269













Bank owned life insurance













976

















254

















242

















1,723

















913













Losses on sales of investment securities, net













(1,031





)













-

















(1,246





)













(1,031





)













(1,246





)









Other













194

















415

















240

















924

















1,074













Total non-interest income













3,371

















4,253

















2,254

















14,744

















13,230













Non-interest expense:

























































































Compensation and benefits













6,264

















5,803

















5,756

















23,103

















22,681













Occupancy and equipment













1,550

















1,429

















1,429

















5,663

















5,565













Data processing













452

















464

















462

















1,889

















1,940













Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles













240

















256

















437

















1,164

















1,844













Professional fees













1,043

















573

















730

















2,912

















2,452













Valuation allowance on real estate held for sale













-

















-

















-

















1,108

















-













Other













2,325

















2,034

















1,748

















8,240

















7,501













Total non-interest expense













11,874

















10,559

















10,562

















44,079

















41,983













Earnings before income taxes













2,396

















4,798

















2,528

















14,089

















14,190













Income tax expense (benefit)













(886





)













867

















(111





)













1,086

















1,954













Net earnings









$





3,282













$





3,931













$





2,639













$





13,003













$





12,236





































































































Net earnings per share (1)

























































































Basic









$





0.57













$





0.68













$





0.46













$





2.26













$





2.13













Diluted













0.57

















0.68

















0.46

















2.26

















2.13













Dividends per share (1)













0.20

















0.20

















0.19

















0.80

















0.76













Shares outstanding at end of period (1)













5,775,198

















5,776,282

















5,751,475

















5,775,198

















5,751,475













Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1)













5,775,227

















5,765,348

















5,755,175

















5,758,056

















5,751,585













Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)













5,789,764

















5,770,514

















5,755,175

















5,764,282

















5,754,840





































































































Tax equivalent net interest income









$





12,574













$





11,777













$





11,017













$





46,428













$





44,040

























(1





)





Share and per share values at or for the periods ended September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2024 have been adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2024.



























LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Select Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)























As of or for the three months ended,













As of or for the year ended,





















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,













December 31,













December 31,















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)











2024













2024













2023













2024













2023















Performance ratios:



























































































Return on average assets (1)













0.83





%













1.01





%













0.67





%













0.83





%













0.80





%









Return on average equity (1)













9.54





%













11.95





%













9.39





%













10.01





%













10.70





%









Net interest margin (1)(2)













3.51





%













3.30





%













3.11





%













3.28





%













3.17





%









Effective tax rate













-37.0





%













18.1





%













-4.4





%













7.7





%













13.8





%









Efficiency ratio (3)













70.0





%













66.5





%













71.9





%













69.1





%













71.2





%









Non-interest income to total income (3)













25.9





%













25.5





%













24.3





%













25.3





%













25.1





%



































































































Average balances:



























































































Investment securities









$





409,648













$





428,301













$





463,763













$





432,928













$





486,268













Loans













1,010,153

















985,659

















934,333

















974,293

















891,487













Assets













1,568,821

















1,562,482

















1,555,742

















1,558,236

















1,535,694













Interest-bearing deposits













944,969

















936,218

















910,610

















938,223

















892,373













FHLB and other borrowings













57,507

















77,958

















84,408

















70,226

















74,210













Subordinated debentures













21,651

















21,651

















21,651

















21,651

















21,651













Repurchase agreements













12,212

















10,774

















13,785

















12,216

















18,361













Stockholders’ equity









$





136,933













$





132,271













$





111,560













$





129,944













$





114,339







































































































Average tax equivalent yield/cost (1):



























































































Investment securities













3.03





%













2.99





%













2.86





%













3.00





%













2.76





%









Loans













6.28





%













6.43





%













6.04





%













6.30





%













5.81





%









Total interest-bearing assets













5.34





%













5.38





%













4.97





%













5.28





%













4.71





%









Interest-bearing deposits













2.25





%













2.48





%













2.13





%













2.38





%













1.71





%









FHLB and other borrowings













5.10





%













5.61





%













5.65





%













5.53





%













5.45





%









Subordinated debentures













7.15





%













7.64





%













7.73





%













7.55





%













7.34





%









Repurchase agreements













2.51





%













2.66





%













2.79





%













2.82





%













2.72





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities













2.52





%













2.82





%













2.54





%













2.70





%













2.13





%



































































































Capital ratios:



























































































Equity to total assets













8.65





%













8.93





%













8.13





%









































Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)













6.58





%













6.84





%













5.98





%









































Book value per share









$





23.59













$





24.18













$





22.07













































Tangible book value per share (3)









$





17.53













$





18.11













$





15.87







































































































































Rollforward of allowance for credit losses (loans):



























































































Beginning balance









$





11,544













$





10,903













$





10,970













$





10,608













$





8,791













Adoption of CECL













-

















-

















-

















-

















1,523













Charge-offs













(246





)













(153





)













(442





)













(659





)













(850





)









Recoveries













27

















144

















80

















476

















894













Provision for credit losses for loans













1,500

















650

















-

















2,400

















250













Ending balance









$





12,825













$





11,544













$





10,608













$





12,825













$





10,608





































































































Allowance for unfunded loan commitments









$





150













$





300













$





200







































































































































Non-performing assets:



























































































Non-accrual loans









$





13,115













$





13,415













$





2,391













































Accruing loans over 90 days past due













-

















-

















-













































Real estate owned













167

















428

















928













































Total non-performing assets









$





13,282













$





13,843













$





3,319





































































































































Loans 30-89 days delinquent









$





6,201













$





7,301













$





1,582







































































































































Other ratios:



























































































Loans to deposits













78.21





%













77.64





%













71.23





%









































Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding













0.59





%













0.73





%













0.17





%









































Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding













1.25





%













1.34





%













0.25





%









































Total non-performing assets to total assets













0.84





%













0.89





%













0.21





%









































Allowance for credit losses to gross loans outstanding













1.22





%













1.15





%













1.12





%









































Allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans













97.79





%













86.05





%













443.66





%









































Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)













0.09





%













0.00





%













0.15





%













0.03





%













-0.01





%





















(1





)





Information is annualized.









(2





)





Net interest margin is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis, using a 21% federal tax rate.









(3





)





Non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.



























LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Non-GAAP Finacials Measures (unaudited)























As of or for the three months ended,













As of or for the year ended,





















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,













December 31,













December 31,















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)











2024













2024













2023













2024













2023



















































































Non-GAAP financial ratio reconciliation:



























































































Total non-interest expense









$





11,874













$





10,559













$





10,562













$





44,079













$





41,983













Less: foreclosure and real estate owned expense













(13





)













(23





)













(40





)













(47





)













(61





)









Less: amortization of other intangibles













(151





)













(171





)













(174





)













(663





)













(765





)









Less: valuation allowance on real estate held for sale













-

















-

















-

















(1,108





)













-













Adjusted non-interest expense (A)













11,710

















10,365

















10,348

















42,261

















41,157





































































































Net interest income (B)













12,399

















11,604

















10,886

















45,724

















43,292





































































































Non-interest income













3,371

















4,253

















2,254

















14,744

















13,230













Less: losses on sales of investment securities, net













1,031

















-

















1,246

















1,031

















1,246













Less: gains on sales of premises and equipment and foreclosed assets













(62





)













(273





)













-

















(326





)













(1





)









Adjusted non-interest income (C)









$





4,340













$





3,980













$





3,500













$





15,449













$





14,475





































































































Efficiency ratio (A/(B+C))













70.0





%













66.5





%













71.9





%













69.1





%













71.2





%









Non-interest income to total income (C/(B+C))













25.9





%













25.5





%













24.3





%













25.3





%













25.1





%

































































































Total stockholders’ equity









$





136,215













$





139,691













$





126,914













































Less: goodwill and other intangible assets













(34,955





)













(35,106





)













(35,618





)









































Tangible equity (D)









$





101,260













$





104,585













$





91,296





































































































































Total assets









$





1,574,142













$





1,563,651













$





1,561,672













































Less: goodwill and other intangible assets













(34,955





)













(35,106





)













(35,618





)









































Tangible assets (E)









$





1,539,187













$





1,528,545













$





1,526,054





































































































































Tangible equity to tangible assets (D/E)













6.58





%













6.84





%













5.98





%

































































































































Shares outstanding at end of period (F)













5,775,198

















5,776,282

















5,751,475





































































































































Tangible book value per share (D/F)









$





17.53













$





18.11













$





15.87



















































