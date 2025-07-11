Landmark Bancorp, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Earnings on July 24 and Host Conference Call on July 25

Landmark Bancorp will release Q2 2025 earnings on July 24; conference call scheduled for July 25.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter earnings for 2025 on July 24, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for July 25, 2025, at 10:00 am (CT), accessible to investors by calling (833) 470-1428 with access code 703723. Participants are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the start. A replay of the call will be available until August 1, 2025. Landmark Bancorp is based in Manhattan, Kansas, and operates as a community banking organization with 29 locations across the state.

Potential Positives

Landmark Bancorp is scheduled to release its second quarter earnings, indicating a commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

The company will host a conference call to discuss earnings, providing a platform for direct engagement with stakeholders and investment community.

The availability of a replay of theearnings callextends the opportunity for investors to stay informed about the company's financial performance.

Potential Negatives

Timing of the earnings release and conference call may suggest delayed transparency in financial reporting, which could raise concerns among investors.

Potentially negative market sentiment if earnings results are below expectations, especially given the scheduled date of the release after market hours.

FAQ

When will Landmark Bancorp release its Q2 2025 earnings?

Landmark Bancorp will release its Q2 2025 earnings on July 24, 2025, after the market closes.

What time is theearnings callscheduled?

Theearnings callis scheduled for July 25, 2025, at 10:00 am (CT).

How can investors access theearnings call

Investors can access theearnings callby dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 703723.

Is there a replay available for theearnings call

Yes, a replay of theearnings callwill be available until August 1, 2025, by dialing (855) 762-8306 and using access code 160217.

What services does Landmark National Bank provide?

Landmark National Bank offers quality financial and banking services across 29 locations in Kansas.

$LARK Insider Trading Activity

$LARK insiders have traded $LARK stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LARK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK J. KOHLRUS has made 12 purchases buying 2,229 shares for an estimated $4,957,688 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL E SCHEOPNER has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 57,050 shares for an estimated $1,647,317 .

. PATRICK L ALEXANDER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,600 shares for an estimated $599,956.

$LARK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $LARK stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Manhattan, KS, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: LARK) announced that it will release earnings for the second quarter of 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, July 25, 2025 at 10:00 am (CT). Investors may listen to the Company’searnings callvia telephone by dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 703723. Investors are encouraged to call the dial-in number at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.





A replay of theearnings callwill be available through August 1, 2025, by dialing (855) 762-8306 and using access code 160217.











About Landmark







Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 29 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, LaCrosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit





www.banklandmark.com





for more information.





Contact:





Mark A. Herpich





Chief Financial Officer





(785) 565-2000



