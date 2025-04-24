Landmark Bancorp, Inc. to Release Q1 2025 Earnings and Host Conference Call

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. will announce Q1 2025 earnings on April 30, followed by a conference call on May 1.

$LARK Insider Trading Activity

$LARK insiders have traded $LARK stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LARK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK J. KOHLRUS has made 12 purchases buying 2,229 shares for an estimated $4,957,688 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PATRICK L ALEXANDER sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $490,600

MICHAEL E SCHEOPNER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,992 shares for an estimated $325,898.

$LARK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $LARK stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Manhattan, KS, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: LARK) announced that it will release earnings for the first quarter of 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 9:30 am (CT). Investors may listen to the Company’searnings callvia telephone by dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 866149. Investors are encouraged to call the dial-in number at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.





A replay of theearnings callwill be available through May 8, 2025, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 282640.











About Landmark







Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 29 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, LaCrosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit



www.banklandmark.com



for more information.





Contact:





Mark A. Herpich





Chief Financial Officer





(785) 565-2000



