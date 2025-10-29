Landis+Gyr Group AG - Depositary Receipt (LDGYY) Price Target Decreased by 27.80% to 26.27

The average one-year price target for Landis+Gyr Group AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:LDGYY) has been revised to $26.27 / share. This is a decrease of 27.80% from the prior estimate of $36.38 dated January 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.27 to a high of $48.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.34% from the latest reported closing price of $20.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landis+Gyr Group AG - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LDGYY is 0.01%, an increase of 23.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.09% to 12K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

S& holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDGYY by 23.26% over the last quarter.

