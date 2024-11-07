Landi Renzo Releases Shareholders’ Meeting Minutes

Landi Renzo S.p.A. (IT:LNDR) has released an update.
Landi Renzo S.p.A., a leader in sustainable mobility and natural gas infrastructure, has released the minutes from its recent extraordinary shareholders’ meeting and updated its company statute. The company, which generates nearly 90% of sales internationally, has been a fixture on the Euronext STAR Milan since 2007.
