Landi Renzo Releases Shareholders’ Meeting Minutes

November 07, 2024 — 07:22 am EST

Landi Renzo S.p.A. (IT:LNDR) has released an update.

Landi Renzo S.p.A., a leader in sustainable mobility and natural gas infrastructure, has released the minutes from its recent extraordinary shareholders’ meeting and updated its company statute. The company, which generates nearly 90% of sales internationally, has been a fixture on the Euronext STAR Milan since 2007.

