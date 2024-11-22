Landi Renzo Publishes Key Information Document

Landi Renzo S.p.A. (IT:LNDR) has released an update.
Landi Renzo S.p.A., a global leader in sustainable mobility and natural gas infrastructure, has published the Key Information Document related to its option rights on its website. The company, with a strong international presence, generates nearly 90% of its sales abroad and has been listed on the Euronext STAR Milan since 2007.
