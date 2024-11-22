News & Insights

Stocks

Landi Renzo Offers New Shares to Raise Capital

November 22, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Landi Renzo S.p.A. (IT:LNDR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Landi Renzo S.p.A. has announced an option offer for up to 12.6 million new ordinary shares, aiming to raise a maximum of Euro 25 million. Existing shareholders can buy the new shares at a subscription price of Euro 1.984 each, with a ratio of 14 new shares for every 25 held. The option period runs from November 25, 2024, to December 9, 2024, and the shares will be traded on Euronext STAR Milan.

For further insights into IT:LNDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.