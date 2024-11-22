Landi Renzo Offers New Shares to Raise Capital

Landi Renzo S.p.A. (IT:LNDR) has released an update.

Landi Renzo S.p.A. has announced an option offer for up to 12.6 million new ordinary shares, aiming to raise a maximum of Euro 25 million. Existing shareholders can buy the new shares at a subscription price of Euro 1.984 each, with a ratio of 14 new shares for every 25 held. The option period runs from November 25, 2024, to December 9, 2024, and the shares will be traded on Euronext STAR Milan.

