LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Upgrades Zalando SE (LSE:0QXN)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG upgraded their outlook for Zalando SE (LSE:0QXN) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.95% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zalando SE is 33.92 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 18.42 GBX to a high of 55.31 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 47.95% from its latest reported closing price of 22.93 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zalando SE is 12,416MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zalando SE. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 9.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QXN is 0.18%, an increase of 24.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 54,148K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 10,049K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,213K shares , representing a decrease of 21.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QXN by 1.21% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,339K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,217K shares , representing an increase of 49.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QXN by 129.74% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 3,955K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,972K shares , representing an increase of 24.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QXN by 62.53% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,028K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,985K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QXN by 27.21% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,006K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,019K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QXN by 16.06% over the last quarter.

