LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Upgrades Wacker Chemie (XTRA:WCH)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG upgraded their outlook for Wacker Chemie (XTRA:WCH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.76% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Wacker Chemie is 128,63 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 101,00 € to a high of 186,90 €. The average price target represents an increase of 51.76% from its latest reported closing price of 84,76 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wacker Chemie is 7,316MM, an increase of 24.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.96.

Wacker Chemie Maintains 3.54% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.54%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wacker Chemie. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 9.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WCH is 0.08%, an increase of 18.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.72% to 3,443K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 870K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCH by 14.05% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 477K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares , representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCH by 10.06% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 224K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares , representing an increase of 31.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCH by 39.48% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 208K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCH by 3.02% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - International Fund Class 1 holds 148K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

