LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Upgrades Wacker Chemie (WKCMF)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG upgraded their outlook for Wacker Chemie (OTCPK:WKCMF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.57% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Wacker Chemie is $141.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $110.87 to a high of $205.17. The average price target represents an increase of 29.57% from its latest reported closing price of $108.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wacker Chemie is 7,275MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wacker Chemie. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 9.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WKCMF is 0.08%, an increase of 18.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.72% to 3,443K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 870K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKCMF by 14.05% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 477K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares , representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKCMF by 10.06% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 224K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares , representing an increase of 31.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKCMF by 39.48% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 208K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKCMF by 3.02% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - International Fund Class 1 holds 148K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

