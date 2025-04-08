LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Upgrades Symrise (SYIEF)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG upgraded their outlook for Symrise (OTCPK:SYIEF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.99% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Symrise is $124.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $105.19 to a high of $147.63. The average price target represents an increase of 4.99% from its latest reported closing price of $119.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Symrise is 5,251MM, an increase of 5.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Symrise. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYIEF is 0.07%, an increase of 44.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 20,425K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,827K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYIEF by 15.15% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 1,709K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,723K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYIEF by 14.59% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 1,484K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 1,339K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429K shares , representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYIEF by 13.85% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 1,204K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,211K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYIEF by 11.77% over the last quarter.

