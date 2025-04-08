LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Upgrades Symrise AG - Depositary Receipt () (SYIEY)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG upgraded their outlook for Symrise AG - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:SYIEY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.73% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Symrise AG - Depositary Receipt () is $50.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.86 to a high of $71.78. The average price target represents an increase of 70.73% from its latest reported closing price of $29.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Symrise AG - Depositary Receipt () is 5,251MM, an increase of 5.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Symrise AG - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYIEY is 0.02%, an increase of 18.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 2,729K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,508K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,642K shares , representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYIEY by 22.92% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 52K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 96.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYIEY by 142.09% over the last quarter.

Madison Investment Advisors holds 46K shares.

Madison Asset Management holds 46K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYIEY by 23.58% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 35K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYIEY by 25.20% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.