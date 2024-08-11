LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Upgrades PUMA SE (SWX:PUM)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG upgraded their outlook for PUMA SE (SWX:PUM) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in PUMA SE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUM is 0.18%, an increase of 17.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.65% to 14,983K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 2,193K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,379K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,361K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUM by 11.29% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 1,054K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,225K shares , representing a decrease of 111.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUM by 44.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 824K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUM by 22.06% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 680K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUM by 6.27% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.