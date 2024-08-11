News & Insights

LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Upgrades PUMA SE - Depositary Receipt () (PUMSY)

August 11, 2024 — 01:16 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG upgraded their outlook for PUMA SE - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:PUMSY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 260.83% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for PUMA SE - Depositary Receipt () is $18.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.85 to a high of $56.23. The average price target represents an increase of 260.83% from its latest reported closing price of $5.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PUMA SE - Depositary Receipt () is 10,112MM, an increase of 18.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in PUMA SE - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUMSY is 0.39%, an increase of 24.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 1,751K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PUMSY / PUMA SE - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock) Shares Held by Institutions

PQNAX - AllianzGI NFJ Mid-Cap Value Fund A holds 1,341K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PNBAX - Virtus NFJ Large-Cap Value Fund A holds 389K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUMSY by 6.41% over the last quarter.

Accent Capital Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

