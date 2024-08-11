LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Upgrades PUMA SE - Depositary Receipt () (PUMSY)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG upgraded their outlook for PUMA SE - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:PUMSY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 260.83% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for PUMA SE - Depositary Receipt () is $18.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.85 to a high of $56.23. The average price target represents an increase of 260.83% from its latest reported closing price of $5.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PUMA SE - Depositary Receipt () is 10,112MM, an increase of 18.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in PUMA SE - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUMSY is 0.39%, an increase of 24.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 1,751K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PQNAX - AllianzGI NFJ Mid-Cap Value Fund A holds 1,341K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PNBAX - Virtus NFJ Large-Cap Value Fund A holds 389K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUMSY by 6.41% over the last quarter.

Accent Capital Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

