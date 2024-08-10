LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Upgrades Klöckner & Co SE (XTRA:KCO)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG upgraded their outlook for Klöckner & Co SE (XTRA:KCO) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.64% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Klöckner & Co SE is 7,40 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 5,05 € to a high of 10,50 €. The average price target represents an increase of 48.64% from its latest reported closing price of 4,98 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Klöckner & Co SE is 7,978MM, an increase of 16.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.60.

Klöckner & Co SE Maintains 4.02% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.02%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Klöckner & Co SE. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 9.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KCO is 0.05%, an increase of 23.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.38% to 4,705K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 825K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 496K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 576K shares , representing a decrease of 16.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KCO by 22.05% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 405K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KCO by 4.09% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 391K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares , representing a decrease of 7.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KCO by 15.13% over the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 330K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KCO by 11.04% over the last quarter.

