LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Upgrades KION GROUP (XTRA:KGX)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG upgraded their outlook for KION GROUP (XTRA:KGX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.69% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for KION GROUP is 54,28 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 38,38 € to a high of 70,35 €. The average price target represents an increase of 63.69% from its latest reported closing price of 33,16 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for KION GROUP is 11,485MM, a decrease of 0.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.80.

KION GROUP Maintains 2.11% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.11%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.71% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in KION GROUP. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 7.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGX is 0.35%, an increase of 28.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.86% to 12,933K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 1,786K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,854K shares , representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGX by 0.75% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 995K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGX by 2.18% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 876K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGX by 6.43% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 856K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 744K shares , representing an increase of 13.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGX by 12.64% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 730K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 503K shares , representing an increase of 31.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGX by 76.66% over the last quarter.

