LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Upgrades KION GROUP AG - Depositary Receipt () (KIGRY)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG upgraded their outlook for KION GROUP AG - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:KIGRY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 195.25% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for KION GROUP AG - Depositary Receipt () is $32.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.31 to a high of $49.36. The average price target represents an increase of 195.25% from its latest reported closing price of $11.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for KION GROUP AG - Depositary Receipt () is 11,605MM, an increase of 0.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in KION GROUP AG - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIGRY is 0.06%, an increase of 3.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.12% to 479K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison Asset Management holds 304K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIGRY by 24.99% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 160K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing an increase of 63.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIGRY by 7.42% over the last quarter.

Redwood Wealth Management Group holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 41.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIGRY by 90.83% over the last quarter.

