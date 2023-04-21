LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Upgrades ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG upgraded their outlook for ING Groep (AMS:INGA) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JDIBX - John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund holds 2,596K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,413K shares, representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 27.46% over the last quarter.

CDAZX - Multi-Manager Directional Alternative Strategies Fund Institutional Class holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 49.62% over the last quarter.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust - Global Atlantic BlackRock Disciplined International Core Portfolio Class I Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 111.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 40.24% over the last quarter.

WINAX - Wilmington International Fund Shares holds 64K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MSTSX - Morningstar Unconstrained Allocation Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 34.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 7.50% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in ING Groep. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INGA is 0.72%, an increase of 23.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.00% to 681,868K shares.

