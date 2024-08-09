LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Upgrades BASF SE (XTRA:BAS)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG upgraded their outlook for BASF SE (XTRA:BAS) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.65% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for BASF SE is 54,50 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 42,42 € to a high of 73,50 €. The average price target represents an increase of 31.65% from its latest reported closing price of 41,40 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for BASF SE is 85,583MM, an increase of 31.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.26.

BASF SE Maintains 8.21% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 8.21%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -77.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in BASF SE. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 10.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAS is 0.38%, an increase of 3.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 35,921K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,284K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,153K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAS by 6.03% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,351K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,240K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAS by 1.52% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 2,497K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,468K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAS by 9.76% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,837K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,830K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAS by 7.15% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,773K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,785K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAS by 5.81% over the last quarter.

