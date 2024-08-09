LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Upgrades BASF SE - Depositary Receipt () (BASFY)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG upgraded their outlook for BASF SE - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:BASFY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.37% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for BASF SE - Depositary Receipt () is $24.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.76 to a high of $44.51. The average price target represents an increase of 96.37% from its latest reported closing price of $12.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BASF SE - Depositary Receipt () is 85,084MM, an increase of 30.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in BASF SE - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BASFY is 0.21%, an increase of 0.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 42.84% to 1,558K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Todd Asset Management holds 1,246K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares , representing an increase of 40.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BASFY by 17.28% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 87K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BASFY by 15.23% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 57K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares , representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BASFY by 16.31% over the last quarter.

UTMAX - Target Managed Allocation Fund holds 49K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing a decrease of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BASFY by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Abbrea Capital holds 42K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.