LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Upgrades AXA SA - Depositary Receipt (AXAHY)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2026, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG upgraded their outlook for AXA SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:AXAHY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.84% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for AXA SA - Depositary Receipt is $54.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.68 to a high of $59.63. The average price target represents an increase of 58.84% from its latest reported closing price of $34.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AXA SA - Depositary Receipt is 115,873MM, an increase of 37.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in AXA SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXAHY is 0.50%, an increase of 0.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.74% to 6,991K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,270K shares.

Altrius Capital Management holds 194K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares , representing an increase of 11.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXAHY by 5.30% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 176K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 155K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares , representing a decrease of 24.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXAHY by 46.28% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 54K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing an increase of 18.65%.

