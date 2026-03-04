LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Upgrades AXA (AXAHF)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2026, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG upgraded their outlook for AXA (OTCPK:AXAHF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.06% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for AXA is $54.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.09 to a high of $60.14. The average price target represents an increase of 54.06% from its latest reported closing price of $35.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AXA is 115,873MM, an increase of 37.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in AXA. This is an decrease of 300 owner(s) or 63.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXAHF is 0.76%, an increase of 9.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 50.66% to 135,437K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,195K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,165K shares , representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXAHF by 0.47% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 11,489K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,291K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXAHF by 1.25% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 8,442K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,620K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXAHF by 0.05% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,381K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,598K shares , representing a decrease of 43.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXAHF by 31.99% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,023K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,999K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXAHF by 0.90% over the last quarter.

