LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Maintains UNICREDIT (MTA:UCG) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG maintained coverage of UNICREDIT (MTA:UCG) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PBDM - Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 12.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCG by 30.32% over the last quarter.

PIEQX - T. Rowe Price International Equity Index Fund holds 94K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock International V.I. Fund Class I holds 126K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing a decrease of 18.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCG by 0.51% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST Wellington Management Hedged Equity Portfolio holds 384K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares, representing an increase of 30.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCG by 78.06% over the last quarter.

PTIN - Pacer Trendpilot International ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 25.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCG by 21.38% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in UNICREDIT. This is an increase of 358 owner(s) or 3,254.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCG is 0.50%, an increase of 126.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.39% to 271,845K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

