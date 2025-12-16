LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Maintains Swiss Re AG - Depositary Receipt (SSREY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG maintained coverage of Swiss Re AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SSREY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.99% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Swiss Re AG - Depositary Receipt is $47.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.86 to a high of $80.44. The average price target represents an increase of 48.99% from its latest reported closing price of $31.64 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Swiss Re AG - Depositary Receipt is 50,146MM, an increase of 15.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swiss Re AG - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSREY is 0.03%, an increase of 0.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.22% to 98K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 33K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSREY by 1.11% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 25K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares , representing a decrease of 76.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSREY by 41.34% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing a decrease of 28.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSREY by 17.50% over the last quarter.

BLUIX - BLUEPRINT GROWTH FUND Institutional Class holds 10K shares.

GAMMA Investing holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSREY by 0.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.