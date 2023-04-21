LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Maintains Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG maintained coverage of Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JIHRX - JPMorgan International Hedged Equity Fund Class R6 holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 18.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLE by 10.12% over the last quarter.

LNFIX - QS Global Market Neutral Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLE by 37.14% over the last quarter.

SEQAX - Guggenheim World Equity Income Fund A holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

JHMD - John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF holds 57K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DBAW - Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLE by 3.66% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Societe Generale. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLE is 0.27%, an increase of 12.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.95% to 90,093K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.