LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Maintains Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SMAWF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG maintained coverage of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:SMAWF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.90% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is $301.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $230.44 to a high of $368.56. The average price target represents an increase of 60.90% from its latest reported closing price of $187.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is 79,669MM, an increase of 0.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 617 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 4.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMAWF is 1.08%, an increase of 1.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.30% to 113,405K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,641K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,562K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMAWF by 3.60% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 7,136K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,928K shares , representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMAWF by 9.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,618K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,535K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMAWF by 0.54% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,492K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,318K shares , representing a decrease of 15.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMAWF by 10.55% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,974K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,873K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMAWF by 6.71% over the last quarter.

