LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Maintains Siemens Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt (SIEGY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG maintained coverage of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SIEGY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.51% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt is $150.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $114.74 to a high of $183.51. The average price target represents an increase of 59.51% from its latest reported closing price of $94.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt is 79,669MM, an increase of 0.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIEGY is 0.66%, an increase of 13.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 4,572K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 2,280K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management holds 281K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIEGY by 4.04% over the last quarter.

Vaughan David Investments holds 257K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares , representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIEGY by 5.97% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - CTIVP - T. Rowe Price Large Cap Value Fund Class 1 holds 161K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares , representing a decrease of 7.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIEGY by 4.75% over the last quarter.

CHDEX - Cullen High Dividend Equity Fund Retail Class holds 153K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares , representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIEGY by 10.65% over the last quarter.

