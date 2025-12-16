LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Maintains RENK Group (RNKGF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG maintained coverage of RENK Group (OTCPK:RNKGF) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in RENK Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNKGF is 0.55%, an increase of 0.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.24% to 4,815K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,029K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 792K shares , representing an increase of 22.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNKGF by 55.55% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 638K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares , representing an increase of 22.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNKGF by 87.82% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 494K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares , representing an increase of 22.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNKGF by 57.52% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 438K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 785K shares , representing a decrease of 79.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNKGF by 18.66% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 243K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares , representing an increase of 21.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNKGF by 51.10% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

