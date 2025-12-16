LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Maintains Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (MURGF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG maintained coverage of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCPK:MURGF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.89% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München is $724.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $607.80 to a high of $808.80. The average price target represents an increase of 45.89% from its latest reported closing price of $496.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München is 73,664MM, an increase of 18.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 32.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MURGF is 0.63%, an increase of 3.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 19,420K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,895K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MURGF by 10.15% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 1,462K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,612K shares , representing a decrease of 10.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MURGF by 17.06% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,178K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,161K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MURGF by 7.84% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 871K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 854K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MURGF by 7.85% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 867K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 594K shares , representing an increase of 31.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MURGF by 38.21% over the last quarter.

