LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Maintains L'Air Liquide S.A. - Depositary Receipt (AIQUY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG maintained coverage of L'Air Liquide S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:AIQUY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 127.08% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for L'Air Liquide S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $80.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.47 to a high of $123.98. The average price target represents an increase of 127.08% from its latest reported closing price of $35.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for L'Air Liquide S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 33,145MM, an increase of 20.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in L'Air Liquide S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 15.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIQUY is 0.45%, an increase of 4.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.69% to 1,628K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PGROX - BNY Mellon Worldwide Growth Fund, Inc. holds 394K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares , representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIQUY by 12.83% over the last quarter.

MNHCX - Pro-Blend(R) Maximum Term Series Class L holds 222K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares , representing an increase of 15.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIQUY by 8.48% over the last quarter.

MNECX - Pro-Blend(R) Extended Term Series Class L holds 189K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares , representing a decrease of 11.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIQUY by 14.58% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 114K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares , representing a decrease of 15.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIQUY by 8.64% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 109K shares. No change in the last quarter.

